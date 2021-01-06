Canon U.S.A., Inc., Earns Prestigious Center Of Excellence Recognition From BenchmarkPortal

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year which many customers valued high-quality service and support more than ever, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce its Customer Service Center has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for the 12 th consecutive year. This award recognizes the company for achieving world-class grading across BenchmarkPortal's Performance Matrix covering 21 effectiveness and efficiency categories such as Top Box Customer Satisfaction and Inbound Calls Closed on First Call Percentage.

The Center of Excellence recognition can be considered one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry. Contact Centers achieve the Center of Excellence distinction based on best-practice metrics drawn from the world's largest database of objective and quantitative data that is audited and validated by researchers from BenchmarkPortal.

"Maintaining high levels of excellence in the center over a period of years is a wonderful testimony to the contact center management team, the frontline agents - as well as senior managers, who support and encourage this excellence. Canon's Customer Solution Center professionals have shown exceptional dedication and results, for which I commend them," said Bruce Belfiore, CEO, BenchmarkPortal. "The achievement of the Center of Excellence represents a contact center's commitment to delivering customer service that is both effective and efficient. It is the culmination of important initiatives that were undertaken to achieve sustainable service excellence."

Canon's Customer Solutions Center continues to deliver innovative service solutions to its vast network of direct and non-direct sales channels by introducing new technologies such as virtual presence to its field and engineering technicians to help further service and connect with its authorized dealers and customers - even in dispersed locations. This technology leverages augmented reality to allow Canon's Support Specialist experts to virtually reach out and touch what the field technician is working on through their mobile device, ultimately helping to improve device uptime through a more efficient, productive support experience.

"As our customers continue to navigate through the hybrid work environment, it is important they are equipped with high-quality service and support. To help meet this need, Canon's Customer Solutions Center continues to enhance its technology and remote operations," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon takes pride in servicing its channel partners and end customers, and to be recognized by Benchmark Portal for the 12 th consecutive year is a great reflection of our commitment to providing customers with top-quality service and support."

About Center of Excellence CertificationContact centers and their managers who wish to implement best practices and attain world-class performance in their industry have a unique opportunity to certify their contact centers. BenchmarkPortal's rigorous certification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practice database of thousands of contact centers. Thus, contact centers will be held to performance levels that will improve their competitive position, not just force them to adhere to an arbitrary standard. To learn more, visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com/contact-centercertification/.

About BenchmarkPortalFrom its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information on BenchmarkPortal please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com

