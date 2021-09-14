Canon U.S.A. Advances High-Quality PRISMA Line-Up With New Cloud-Based Offerings Including PRISMA Go Suite

PRISMA Go Suite, featuring the new PRISMAprepare Go and PRISMAlytics Accounting applications are designed to help print providers streamline online job submission, print production and reporting by cloud-based print workflow and reporting.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with the company's commitment to innovation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce advancement of its portfolio of high-quality PRISMA solutions with the new cloud-based platform and solutions soon to be available. With these new PRISMA cloud offerings Canon U.S.A. and Canon U.S.A's authorized dealers will be able to serve their customers with the flexibility and efficiency required for managing today's end-to-end production print process.

The new PRISMA Go Suite provides an extensive solution to help address many challenges of the small size print shops and in-plant print centers. Developed to meet current customer and industry needs, these new additions to the line-up of PRISMA solutions are designed to help print providers streamline online job submission, print production and reporting. Stemming from the company's expansion of its PRISMA workflow solutions includes two new cloud-based offerings: the PRISMAprepare Go and PRISMAlytics Accounting.

PRISMA Go Suite Offering

The first solution suite that will be introduced is the PRISMA Go Suite solution, targeted to help increase efficiency and flexibility for small print providers and in-house print operations. The PRISMA Go Suite solution includes PRISMAprepare Go, a cloud-based job submission and preparation solution designed to help print providers better serve their customers and streamline their internal production processes. This serves as the first PRISMA workflow solution to leverage the new PRISMA Home cloud portal which provides print providers one interface for managing their compatible PRISMA cloud workflow applications and tools, as well as for storing jobs and data while using security features. .1

In a recent 2021 study, sponsored by Canon U.S.A. and conducted by NAPCO research and titled "Enhancing the Print Customer Connection," communication buyer respondents reported that only 26 percent of digital print orders are submitted through e-commerce/web-to-print portals. To help address this challenge with a new approach to job submission, the PRISMAprepare Go provides an easy-to-use experience to print buyers that is similar to e-mail/file uploads methods that many still prefer. In addition it helps limit some challenges sharing files via e-mail still provide, such as submitting large-sized files.

Through this solution, files and print orders can be directly uploaded into the PRISMAprepare Go for automatic preflighting, file preparation and printing by the print service provider. This approach can reduce many of the manual file/job management steps, use of different dedicated software, helping to streamline the production print process. As an added convenience, print providers can also present an online job status to print buyers, which can reduce traditional communications with their customers.

"The printing industry is rapidly shifting to cloud-based workflow solutions," says Greg Cholmondeley, Director, Production Workflow Solutions at Keypoint Intelligence, "the PRISMA Go Suite can help small print shops with this transition while offering an efficient job submission solution to serve their customers."

Additionally, the new cloud-based PRISMAlytics Accounting solution provides print data tracking and capture from PRISMAsync-driven production devices. This simple solution is designed to provide full and accurate print data capturing through its ability to collect detailed job information and present it in clear, standard reports which can be downloaded to help with user cost accounting and usage monitoring. Designed to help to improve productivity and business insight for users, PRISMAlytics Accounting is just one of the high-quality PRISMA tools and resides in the PRISMA Home portal for easy access and data storage.

"At Canon, we are committed to innovating and advancing our solutions to help meet customer and industry needs," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are excited to expand our PRISMA solutions via these new cloud offerings, and allow small print operations to easily deploy them with minimal resources."

Availability:

PRISMAprepare Go and PRISMAlytics Accounting are currently targeted for sales release via Canon's authorized channel partners in early Q4.

For more information on Canon U.S.A. and its production printing solutions, please visit www.usa.canon.com .

