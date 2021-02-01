Canon Solutions America, Inc., Offers WelloStationX Temperature Screening Station

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announces welloStationX™, the only automated, FDA-cleared no-touch clinical thermometer. The welloStationX is an accurate, real-time temperature monitoring station which merges health technology and screening practices together. Designed to quickly read the temperatures of individuals entering a communal space to help reduce the risk of spreading germs, this device can be ideal for office buildings, schools, places of worship, as well as other shared environments.

Wello, Inc., the Dallas, Texas-based company behind welloStationX, is not new to the temperature monitoring landscape. The company's founder, Rik Heller, developed the welloStationX in 2014 in response to the Ebola virus crisis. Since that time, safety-conscious businesses in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, government, and more have used the welloStationX to support high productivity and help avoid outbreaks that could lead to costly shutdowns.

"By proactively detecting people with elevated body temperatures in a completely self-service fashion, we can help stop the spread of infection and keep employees safe. We're extremely confident in the effectiveness of this method," said Rik Heller, Wello's founder. "We're pleased to partner with Canon Solutions America, Inc., to bring the welloStationX to their customers. It's one more step forward in our mission to help end the spread of contagious illnesses."

Utilizing a biomedical infrared sensor, a welloStationX user's temperature is recorded in three seconds. If an individual registers a normal body temperature below the threshold (default of under 99.5 °F), an "I'm Wello" identification sticker is dispensed. When a temperature above the threshold is detected, no sticker is issued and an alert is sent to designated facility personnel. As the welloStationX kiosk scans temperatures and collects data, the Wello portal helps configure the information to meet an organization's needs, providing invaluable data when and where it matters most.

As of January 2021, the welloStationX has performed more than seven million temperature scans. Since fever is one of the leading indicators of infection and best predictor of contagiousness, Wello is helping to keep workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic through temperature and infectious disease monitoring.

The welloStationX can help deliver peace of mind to business leaders and their employees by providing:

Clinical accuracy, verified by clinical testing

Privacy-conscious temperature screening data

Touchless monitoring alleviates the need for staff dedicated to temperature screening.

Predictive analysis indicators can alert staff members to potential outbreaks

"Canon Solutions America, Inc., is proud to offer the innovative welloStationX solution to our customers," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "In today's ever-changing environment, safety is a paramount concern. This solution supplies a protective and proactive method to enhance safety protocols by screening potentially infected individuals while gathering and storing critical health information in order to help ensure the wellbeing of those entering shared environments. With this kind of powerful technology, we're in a position to help organizations safeguard their staff and visitors while also maintaining productivity."

For more information about welloStationX and other technologies to help enhance your workplace protocols, visit csa.canon.com.

About WelloFounded in 2014 and born from the founder's experience fighting Ebola, Wello, Inc. is the company behind the welloStationX. The product is the only automated, FDA-cleared touchless clinical thermometer and is used by safety-conscious employers to scan individuals for elevated temperatures that could indicate fever, helping to minimize the risk of outbreaks in their facilities. With clinically tested accuracy, Wello is committed to helping organizations prevent outbreaks, stay fully operational, and build a culture of wellness. welloinc.com

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: csa.canon.com

For sales info/customer support: 1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

© 2021 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-solutions-america-inc-offers-wellostationx-temperature-screening-station-301219309.html

SOURCE Canon Solutions America