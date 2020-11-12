Canon Solutions America, Inc. Introduces Smart Parcel Lockers For Seamless, Contactless Delivery

Parcel Pending by Quadient is an automated electronic locker and tracking system that securely stores packages and other items for easy consumer retrieval

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide a safe, secure, and streamlined package retrieval solution in a minimal-contact environment, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., has collaborated with Quadient, a provider of technology solutions for digitizing and managing customer communications, mail and packages, to offer Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers. This automated, electronic locker system is a convenient solution for deliveries to universities, corporations, and more. The easy-to-use interface enables users to track parcels and notify recipients of delivery in real-time. Package pick-up takes seconds, and lockers can be accessed 24/7 for convenient self-service pick-up.

Parcels are securely stored within the lockers and require a custom PIN entry code to open. For a minimal-touch experience, users can also scan the barcode provided in the parcel pick-up notification. For any returns made to the smart locker, the process is just as simple - creating a convenient, user-friendly process.

"With current safety and security concerns across university campuses during this pandemic, we are seeing Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers being used as distribution hubs for not only packages but also mail, IT assets like laptops, university bookstore pick-ups and returns, library books and other items," said Christopher O'Brien, executive vice president, Parcel Pending by Quadient. "We are proud to partner with Canon Solutions America whose corporate commitment directly aligns with ours, to ensure that college and corporate campuses have safe, efficient and even revenue-generating smart locker systems."

For universities specifically, this package retrieval solution promotes safe distancing by eliminating the need to wait in long, crowded lines to pick up packages. It also helps to declutter campus mail centers with easy storage. To further promote the security of packages, an automatic log is kept of every drop-off and pick-up for full chain-of-custody visibility, enabling powerful data insights to help enhance student and faculty experience on campus, while sturdy steel lockers keep their contents safe.

To help accommodate corporations and organizations of any size, Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers are customizable and can be adjusted based on the space and needs of each individual location. Institutions can even add their logo to the lockers for a more personalized touch. Canon Solutions America, Inc. can also provide a tailored integration to match any organization's specific requirements. Utilizing the web portal, users will have full visibility into locker use, dashboard personalization, and full Business Intelligence (BI) reporting capabilities.

"We are pleased to offer our customers a safe, easy-to-use solution to help manage the overwhelming influx of parcels, especially amidst COVID-19," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "We're hopeful that this automated workflow will help organizations maintain social distancing and improve the overall customer experience."

To learn more about how this package fulfillment solution can help your business, please visit www.csa.canon.com.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

