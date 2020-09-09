Canon Solutions America, Inc. Extends Its Strategic Partnership With University Of Notre Dame

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its corporate commitment to supporting higher education, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is proud to continue its support of the University of Notre Dame's communications and athletics operations through the enhancement of student and faculty engagement, state-of-the-art technology and solutions, and overall customer service.

As part of the partnership, which began in 2015, Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides quality print solutions that cater to the unique needs of Notre Dame Athletics. From game day activities to document management, Canon Solutions America, Inc., delivers the utmost support with on-site resources to help keep Notre Dame in its position as a leader in academics and athletics.

"We are committed to supporting the students and faculty through our advanced technologies and services, community initiatives, student programs, and athletic activities," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "Aligning with Canon's commitments to innovation and sustainability, we are happy to continue helping Notre Dame reach its environmental and community goals."

"Canon Solutions America and the University of Notre Dame came together in 2015 and implemented a well-managed and maintained printer fleet coupled with streamlined invoicing and a focus on savings and sustainability initiatives. We now stay together in 2020 with the signing of a five-year contract extension allowing us to continue working together on today's and tomorrow's successes," said Gilberto Carles, senior director, University of Notre Dame Procurement Services. "Canon Solutions America's Higher Education Advisory Team understands our environment and the challenges that we face as an institution. Through the partnership, the University has accomplished specific financial, productivity, and environmental goals."

In addition to print devices, services, and solutions provided by Canon Solutions America, Inc., Notre Dame Athletics utilizes high-quality broadcast lenses from Canon U.S.A., Inc. to help enhance the University's coverage and broadcasting of home sporting events. With Canon broadcast lenses on the sidelines, fans at home get a high-quality viewing experience.

"We take pride in the ability to deliver high-quality broadcasting of sporting events, and we are confident that Canon broadcast lenses will continue to deliver the excellent imaging our fans expect and the ease of operation our production technicians are accustomed to," said Jim Fraleigh, deputy athletics director, University of Notre Dame Athletics. "We have been pleased with Canon's technology and look forward to our continued collaboration."

Canon Solutions America's support for Notre Dame goes beyond supplying devices and service, as seen through Canon's and Notre Dame's common position on environmental and sustainability initiatives. Through its printing program that encourages double-sided printing, the University reports it is saving resources at a much higher rate than typical industry standards.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, Inc., please visit csa.canon.com .

Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: csa.canon.com

For sales info/customer support: 1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

© 2020 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-solutions-america-inc-extends-its-strategic-partnership-with-university-of-notre-dame-301126861.html

SOURCE Canon Solutions America