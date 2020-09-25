Canon Solutions America Announces VIEW: The Premier Interactive Inkjet Estimation Tool

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently introduced at the thINK Ahead 2020 Annual Conference, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today formally announced the launch of VIEW, an intuitive inkjet estimation solution that operates as a hybrid application with both cloud-based and local components.

The VIEW application delivers quick calculations by utilizing one of the fastest estimating engines on the market to effectively capture quotes on an assortment of print production types and aspects, including size, page count, paper, printing, finishing and quality. Implementing an intelligent algorithm, VIEW automatically generates enhanced production scenarios for each possible product selection, calculating ink usage, media use, printer and finishing run times, roll width and sheet size, and best imposition options.

"We're incredibly excited to offer this innovative tool to help our customers expand their capabilities into web-to-print solutions through a compatible application programming interface," said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "As the demand for ink estimation continues to thrive, we're confident VIEW will go above and beyond to deliver calculations our customers can count on."

With VIEW, sales teams can promptly and proactively ascertain ink usage estimates for almost any PDF application. All updates and product information are initiated at login to help ensure users have the latest information, allowing PDF information and data to be kept on a user's local system. Easy administration enables super users to set print products, paper, prices, margins, and more.

Furthermore, if parameters change throughout the estimation process, VIEW can recalculate the quote to the most cost-efficient pricing. Whether actively responding to incoming bids or simply supplying customers with additional job cost information, such as impositioning, paper usage, run times, labor and finishing costs, VIEW is the complete job cost estimator solution. Users can upload a PDF to any computer running VIEW, and, within seconds, a wide spectrum of pricing information is conveniently available at their fingertips.

"It is crucial for hardware and software suppliers to continue to evolve their products, solutions and tools to meet the shifting needs of customers in the commercial print space," said Elizabeth Gooding, President of Inkjet Insight. "By integrating ink estimating into a flexible, interactive platform that supports the full estimating workflow, Canon Solutions America demonstrates innovation leadership with a clear understanding of their customer's requirements."

To learn more about the new VIEW inkjet estimation tool, please visit csa.canon.com.

