Canon Production Printing Launches New Online Large Format Graphics Community

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring large format professionals together to inspire and share ideas, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is proud to announce that Canon Production Printing, a Canon affiliate located in Venlo, Netherlands, has launched a new online community, graphiPLAZA. Free to access for customers, partners and employees, graphiPLAZA offers a network of expertise designed to help Canon's channel partners improve their business practices.

graphiPLAZA helps users stay informed about market trends, including insights into best practices and new applications within the industry. The platform also offers an extensive manufacturer-independent media profile database with advanced search capabilities that is compatible with the Canon Arizona flatbed and Colorado roll-to-roll printer families. This interactive community is designed to facilitate discussions with peers, provide user and technical documentation, as well as firmware and software updates, all available with convenience in mind.

"The large format graphics industry thrives on creativity. It's amazing to see the wealth of applications that can be addressed and see how customers, partners and specialists always find new and improved ways to use Canon's technology," said Robert Reddy, senior vice president, Large Format Systems, Canon Solutions America, Inc.

"As a large format solutions provider we help encourage the exchange of relevant and trending industry information between ourselves, as well as our industry peers, with user convenience in mind," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "Canon Production Printing designed graphiPLAZA to inspire customers to push the boundaries of print, to help partners maximize their business opportunities, and to offer Canon's employees a platform to communicate with customers and industry experts."

To access the new graphiPLAZA platform from Canon Production Printing, please visit http://graphiplaza.cpp.canon.

