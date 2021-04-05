Canon Colorado 1650 Achieves Outstanding Results In Keypoint Intelligence Field Test

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that Keypoint Intelligence released its Field Test Report, which assessed the Canon Colorado 1650 64-inch roll-to-roll printer in three categories - image quality, usability and speed. Across all categories, the printer obtained exceptional results and Keypoint Intelligence highlighted, "an all-round impressive performer, the Colorado 1650 is a standout choice for virtually all wide format printing applications."

Based on tests conducted by Keypoint Intelligence's production print expert technicians, the report proved the Colorado 1650 to be a true workhorse, demonstrating high speeds in all test scenarios. Impressively, it was found to be three times faster than the competitive average across each quality mode tested. In addition to its speed, the printer's automatic maintenance, user replaceable components and on-the-fly ink replacement features were all recognized as contributing factors for its increased uptime and faster turnarounds.

The technicians noted that Canon's FLXfinish curing technology makes it easy to produce both gloss and matte finishes without the need to change inks or media. Furthermore, in switching output finish, there was no impact on image quality, even at the most productive speeds. The FLXfinish also enhances the printer's handling of porous materials such as soft signage and uncoated media because its UVgel technology ensures that each ink droplet is immediately fixed on the media, allowing for highly controlled dot gain and more precise image quality.

In the report, color images were cited as being "routinely vibrant, while delivering exceptional neutrality in black-and-white half-tones." In addition, "the Colorado 1650 delivered superb PANTONE color accuracy, generating Delta E00 measurements no greater than 2.32 on average across 15 corporate colors," a key benefit for print service providers.

Notably, the report also emphasized that, given its extremely accurate dimensional stability, modular design and matte finishing capabilities, the printer is very well positioned for the growing digital wallpaper marketplace.

The printer was found to be easy to configure and its double-sided printing and print-side-in substrate support functionalities enable improved media handling and facilitate longer, unattended print runs. Further recognizing its ease-of-use, the report talked of the Colorado 1650's user-friendly interface and how it enables print service providers to reduce downtime due to its transparent "at a glance" status monitoring, a simple to navigate 10.5-inch smart control panel and a remote control app.

"We're delighted that our Colorado 1650 has undergone Keypoint Intelligence's stringent wide format signage assessment and that, as the report indicated, it performed so well. At Canon, it's our highest priority to ensure that we can offer our customers and partners a solution that delivers breakthrough productivity, maximum quality and media versatility," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "To date, the Colorado series has seen close to 2,000 installations worldwide and feedback from our customers and partners has been very encouraging. This independent Keypoint Intelligence endorsement is a powerful way for us to strengthen the quality and productivity assurance we offer to customers and partners, and it provides proof of the printer's excellent fit for the fast-growing digital wallpaper marketplace."

