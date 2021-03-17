Canon Announces PTZ Cameras And IP Camera Controller; More Info At B&H Photo Video

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce Canon's new line of 4K PTZ cameras and an IP controller: the CR-N300 and CR-N500, and the RC-IP100 PTZ camera joystick controller. Canon has never been one to sit out on an opportunity to enter new markets, and during the past year, a need has manifested in the world for remotely controlled, networked cameras to create high-quality broadcast productions with minimal staff and crew over the Internet from just about anywhere. Each camera fits the needs of specific production styles, featuring NDI|HX compatibility, high-resolution sensors, UHD 4K video capture, as well as a variety of remote control options for easy, remote pan/tilt/zoom operation. These cameras fall into a lower price range in comparison to other Canon and PTZ camera categories and specs, so they may be worth a side-by-side look.

"Canon introduces a new line of PTZ cameras and an IP controller, marking the company's first entries into the PTZ camera."

The Canon CR N500 is the higher spec'd version of the two cameras, to fit into applications that might have more cinematic requirements to match other Canon cinema cameras in your production, and you might need an additional remotely controlled camera to match your color and depth of field. Features include:

Canon's 1" CMOS sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus

Canon's DIGIC DV6 processor

UHD 4K30 and 1080p60 video output via HDMI and 3G-SDI

Built-in NDI|HX support

Wide dynamic range

Sensitivity to 1.5 lux

Built-in ND filters

Scene modes

PoE+ for direct power

Serial, IR, and IP (wired or Wi-Fi) control

Professional gamma support, such as Canon Log3, to make post-production camera matching and color correction a breeze

15x zoom (25.5-382.5mm 35mm equivalent focal length), offering a highly adjustable field of view

Genlock

Dual XLR inputs and a mini mic input jack to fit right into a professional production

The NDI|HX high-resolution/low-bandwidth compression is ideal to drop right into a professional NDI broadcast environment, with minimal configuration. The advantage of this is that many PTZ cameras on the market require a separate purchase for NDI functionality, but the license is included with these Canon PTZ cameras. If you are not using NDI, the camera can also stream over a LAN using RTP/RTMP/RTSP protocols. Another professional feature is the inclusion of built-in ND filters, mostly unheard of in today's PTZ camera design, and the N500 includes 1/4, 1/16, and 1/64 filters. You can also power the camera via PoE+ so you can cut down on cabling on your existing PoE+ supported LAN. To remotely control the camera, you have several choices, including Canon's IP/serial controller, IR, RS-422 serial, or via Wi-Fi using Canon's freely downloadable camera control software.

Up next is the RC-IP100 camera joystick controller, which provides an easy way for a single operator to control multiple cameras. The controller's bright 7" touchscreen, along with a precision joystick, provides the ability to control up to 100 PTZ cameras. It supports the Canon IP protocol, a proprietary IP protocol that allows you to create a fast, private network to control your cameras, or you can utilize RS-422 serial protocol to connect to the cameras. The controller features six customizable function buttons and stores up to 100 presets, and the joystick allows for fine control of pan, tilt, and zoom for smooth camera movements.

Lastly, and available in Q3 2021, is the CR-N300 PTZ camera that falls into a more accessible category, aimed at houses of worship, corporate conferencing, event spaces, broadcast, government, streaming, or documentary-style productions. It shares the same IR, RS-422, Wi-Fi, compatibility with Canon's IP controller, DIGIC DV6 processor, wide dynamic range, NDI|HX support, PoE+, and scene modes as the CR-N500, but its features are focused on ease of use and affordability. N300 features include:

A 1/2.3" CMOS sensor with Dual Pixel AF

Canon's DIGIC DV6 processor

Wide dynamic range

1.5 lux

20x optical zoom (29.3-601mm 35mm equivalent focal length)

Support for UHD 4K30 and 1080p60 video capture

NDI|HX support

Scene modes

PoE+

Serial, IR, and IP (wired or Wi-Fi) control

In addition to IP, HDMI, and 3G-SDI outputs, it also features a USB Type-C output with UVC support so you can utilize it as a tethered webcam

There are no XLR inputs, but it does feature microphone input using with a mini jack

Both cameras will be available in Satin Black and Titanium White colors, and they are compatible with the Canon camera control software that is free to download. It allows you to see a 9x9 live view grid of your cameras, control your camera, change settings on multiple cameras, view tally information, and load settings configurations from an external drive. It is compatible with Windows OS as well as USB joysticks.

