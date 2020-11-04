Canon Adds Two RF Lenses And PIXMA PRO Printer Ideal For The Enthusiast Photographer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to introduce the compact and lightweight RF70-200mm F4 L IS USM and the RF50mm F1.8 STM, two completely re-designed RF mount lenses with bloodlines to immensely popular EF models that feature new lens formulas and enhanced elements. Canon is also introducing the PIXMA PRO-200 printer, which is ideal for photography students and graphic designers.

"As Canon began to further build out the company's RF lens portfolio, the goal in mind was to create advanced lenses, for a variety of experience levels, that also featured a sense of familiarity for longtime Canon users," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A.'s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "Canon prides itself on being able to uniquely offer both input and output solutions to our customers. We are equally excited to see the images captured with the new lenses, and the prints that are to be created with the new PIXMA PRO-200 printer."

Canon RF70-200mm F4 L IS USM LensThe Canon RF70-200mm F4 L IS USM lens is ideal for photography enthusiasts ranging from advanced amateur to professional skill levels. The compact and lightweight nature of the lens makes it Canon's shortest and lightest 70-200mm F4 zoom lens to date. This RF lens is approximately 32 percent shorter and 11 percent lighter than its EF counterpart with a large portion of the lens element arrangement closer to the camera body. This arrangement is designed to provide photographers with a more balanced feel and experience even at the zoom range's telephoto end. Additionally, the shorter and lighter design allows the lens to more easily be stowed away in a camera bag when not in use.

The RF70-200mm F4 L IS USM features two independent Nano USM motors, providing an even greater level of high-speed autofocus for still image shooting as well as quiet and smooth autofocus for video shooting. The lens also incorporates a floating focus control that drives the two lens groups individually while using the two aforementioned Nano USM motors. The floating focus lens element shortens the focusing distance and helps reduce breathing, providing users with fast, consistent and reliable performance.

Additional Features of The Canon RF70-200mm F4 L IS USM Lens Include:

16 lens elements in 11 groups, including four UD lenses, that help to reduce chromatic aberration

Optical Image Stabilizer with up to 5 Stops i of Shake Correction

Up to 7.5 Stops ii of Shake Correction with coordinated control of Optical Image Stabilizer and In-Body Image Stabilizer

Three stabilizer modes

Customizable control ring that allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture, or ISO

12-pin communication system

L-Series dust and weather-resistant build with a fluorine coating

Minimum focusing distance of 1.97 feet and a maximum magnification of 0.28x

Air Sphere Coating (ASC) that helps minimize lens flare and ghosting

Canon RF50mm F1.8 STM LensCreatives love using a 50mm lens because that focal length is similar to the natural viewpoint of the human field of vision. This perspective allows for the lens to be used in a wide variety of shooting situations, including portraits, landscapes and food photography. What's more, Canon 50mm f/1.8 lenses have long been a popular tool for both photographers and creators due to their budget-friendly price point, extremely compact and lightweight form factor, and versatility.

The tradition continues with the RF50mm F1.8 STM that, in many ways, is improved over its EF counterpart. The first visually noticeable improvement is the customizable control ring that has become synonymous with RF lenses. The control ring allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture, or ISO and with a flip of the side switch can adjust focus. The inclusion of a PMo aspherical lens helps to reduce chromatic aberration and provides high-image quality even at the periphery of the image. Additionally, the combination of the lens shape and Super Spectra Coating (SSC) helps to minimize ghosting and flaring.

Additional Features of The Canon RF50mm F1.8 STM Lens Include:

Six lens elements in five groups

12-pin communication system

Minimum focusing distance of 0.98ft and a maximum magnification of 0.25x

Up to 7 Stops iii of Shake Correction with EOS R Series cameras with In-Body Image Stabilizer

Canon PIXMA PRO-200 Printer

Continuing a long history of high-quality input to output digital imaging equipment, the PIXMA PRO-200 printer is 15% smaller than its predecessor, the PIXMA PRO-100. With the ability to print up to 13 inches x 19 inches and featuring improved ChromaLife 100+ dye-based ink, the latest PRO printer helps to create prints that are more representative of the original digital file. A helpful tool of the trade for photographers who print work for themselves and graphic artists or photography students working on their portfolios from their homes, the PIXMA PRO-200 printer also features:

A new 3-inch LCD screen to help users set up the printer, connect to WiFi, monitor ink and paper levels for an improved user experience

New Skew Correction feature, which automatically corrects shifts the paper may encounter during printing

Professional print and layout software, which can work as a stand-alone program, or integrated into Adobe® Lightroom® or Photoshop® as a plugin to work within a photographer's workflow, to help take the guesswork out of making great prints

Vast media support to print on a variety of surfaces such as Canon Photo Paper Pro Luster and Premium Fine Art Rough, as well as the ability to print longer panoramic images in comparison to previous models

Pricing and AvailabilityThe Canon RF70-200mm F4 L IS USM, and RF50mm F1.8 STM lenses are scheduled to be available in early and mid-December 2020 for a suggested retail price of $1,599.00 and $199.99, respectively*.

The PIXMA PRO-200 printer is scheduled to be available later in November 2020 for a suggested retail price of $599.99*.

For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

i Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Association) standards. Testing performed at a focal length of 200mm using the EOS R camera. ii Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Association) standards. Testing performed at a focal length of 200mm using the EOS R5 camera. iii Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Association) standards. Testing performed at a focal length of 50mm using the EOS R5 camera.

