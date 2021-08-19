Canoeing And Kayaking Equipment Market 2021-2025: AIRE Inc., Airhead Sports Group, Aqua Marina Emerge As The Dominant Market Players | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global canoeing and kayaking equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 105.37 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. AIRE Inc.(US) , Airhead Sports Group(US) , Aqua Marina( China) , BIC Sport( France) , and Confluence Outdoor(US) are some of the key market players entailed in this in-depth market analysis.
The growing preference for recreational kayaking, an increasing number of paddle sports contests, and rising interest in soft adventure sports activities are some of the major factors propelling market growth. In addition, surging awareness of novel water sporting categories and fitness benefits associated with canoeing and kayaking, and rising demand for distribution through online channels and retailers are some of the prominent trends anticipated to boost the market growth positively in the forthcoming years. However, factors such as high costs of canoes and kayaks leading to preference for rentals, increasing preference for rental kayak and canoes, and inconsistent raw material prices might create hindrance for the market to flourish.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/canoeing-and-kayaking-equipment-market-industry-analysis
Canoeing And Kayaking Equipment Market: Product
The market report segments this market based on products into Canoes and kayaks, and Accessories. The canoes and kayaks segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was accessories. The 2020 market position of all the segments will likely remain the same in 2025.
Canoeing And Kayaking Equipment Market: Distribution Channel
The report mainly covers four canoeing and kayaking equipment distribution channels including sports goods retailers, department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, online retail, and others. The sports goods retailers segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, and the market position of this segment is likely to remain the same by 2025.
Canoeing And Kayaking Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2020. In addition, 41% of the growth is likely to be generated from North America with US and Canada being the key markets for canoeing and kayaking equipment in the region.
Companies Covered
- AIRE Inc.
- Airhead Sports Group
- Aqua Marina
- BIC Sport
- Confluence Outdoor
- GUMOTEX akciova spolecnost
- HYSIDE Inflatables
- Johnson Outdoors Inc.
- Malibu Kayaks
- NRS
