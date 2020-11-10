Cano Health And Humana Relationship Expands Access To Health Care For Seniors In San Antonio And Las Vegas

Cano Health, a senior-focused primary care group led by physicians, and leading health and well-being company Humana (NYSE: HUM) have teamed up to offer seven new health centers to serve Medicare and Humana Medicare Advantage populations in San Antonio...

Cano Health, a senior-focused primary care group led by physicians, and leading health and well-being company Humana (HUM) - Get Report have teamed up to offer seven new health centers to serve Medicare and Humana Medicare Advantage populations in San Antonio and Las Vegas.

In San Antonio, four new Cano Health centers are seeing patients at the following locations:

7031 Marbach Road

100 South Zarzamora Street

6623 South Zarzamora Street

2925 West Avenue

There are three new Cano Health centers at these Las Vegas locations:

2031 East Lake Mead Blvd

4463 West Charleston Blvd

3265 B East Tropicana Avenue

Cano Health's value-based primary care centers provide quality, cost-effective care and consistently work to improve overall patient health.

"Cano Health brings an innovative and highly personalized model of care to Texas focused on seniors," said Humana Texas Medicare President Bill White. "These are full-service, one-stop centers where our San Antonio seniors and adults with Medicare will feel welcome, and where they can go for a majority of their health care needs."

"The new Cano Health centers are a welcome addition to Las Vegas," said Humana Desert Pacific Medicare President Rick Beavin. "The centers, which are focused on senior primary care, offer many different services in one location ranging from diagnostic testing to cardiovascular care."

"We are thrilled to partner with Humana to serve the people of San Antonio and Las Vegas through a model of care that is unique and highly personalized," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Cano Health's founder and CEO. "We have a reputation for being both proactive and comprehensive, but what we are most excited about is the opportunity to forge and maintain a lifelong bond with members of these communities—especially those who have been traditionally underserved."

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Humana has more than 2.7 million individual Medicare Advantage and commercial members who are cared for by 67,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana's total Medicare Advantage membership is more than 4.5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings.

The Cano Health centers will deliver care for people with Original Medicare and for patients covered by most Humana Medicare Advantage plans. The centers will not accept Medicare Advantage plans administered by other insurance carriers.

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value -based primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices in Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas, Nevada and soon California, that specialize in primary care for seniors. As part of its care coordination, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, Rx home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

The company's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health was recognized in August 2020 by Inc. magazine for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing health care companies in the country ranking 39 th among all U.S. privately held companies as part of its annual 5000 ranking. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

