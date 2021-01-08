CannTrust Announces Launch Of New Medical Brand Estora™

Products now available for sale in medical channel through new ecommerce platform

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company") announces it is re-entering the Canadian medical cannabis market today with its new medical brand estora TM and will begin serving patients immediately.

estora TM builds on CannTrust's foundation of consistent, high quality products, with a focus on providing superior patient care in every interaction, connecting patients, health care practitioners and partners with the educational resources and products they need to navigate each patient's unique medical cannabis journey.

"Since our inception, we have been dedicated to providing Canadians with consistently high-quality medical cannabis," said Greg Guyatt, Chief Executive Officer at CannTrust. "We're delighted to be launching our new medical brand estora TM with a portfolio of medical cannabis products including oil drops, capsules and dried flower formats."

Many products are available for sale immediately through the newly launched ecommerce site www.estoramedical.com.

"We believe it was imperative to evolve our strong foundation in medical cannabis to meet the changing needs of our patients," said Guyatt. " estora™ has patient care at its core. We consulted patients and health care practitioners, learning more about their needs and refining our processes and product offerings to elevate their experience with us."

CannTrust remains under CCAA protection to facilitate its efforts to resolve its civil litigation claims and complete its review of strategic alternatives. These efforts are ongoing and confidential, and the Company is unable to predict either their timing or their outcome. In the meantime, with the reinstatement of its cannabis licenses and the ongoing restoration of its operations, CannTrust's re-entry into the medical cannabis business segment is an important part of its focus on rebuilding trust by delivering quality, innovative products to its patients and customers. For more information about CannTrust's CCAA proceedings, please visit: www.ey.com/ca/canntrust.

About estora TM

estora TM is a Canadian medical cannabis brand. Our portfolio has been designed with patients in mind, with easy-to-use formats and standardized processes, that ensure consistency and quality in every bottle. We're not just a medical cannabis provider, but a partner, providing guidance and support for our patients on their journey with medical cannabis, so they can focus on what's really important.

estoramedical.com

@estoramedical

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable United States safe harbor laws, and such statements are based upon CannTrust's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Forward-looking information and statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the outcome of the Company's contingent liabilities; the impact of potential regulatory investigations; the Company's review of strategic alternatives; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the United States and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; and, the ability of CannTrust to implement its business strategies.

Any forward-looking information and statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, CannTrust does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CannTrust to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking information and statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in CannTrust's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019 (the "AIF") and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed as an exhibit CannTrust's Form 40-F annual report under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov (the " March 2019 Form 40-F"). The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information or statements. Readers are also reminded that CannTrust remains in default of its periodic disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements, that its most recent AIF, Form 40-F and other disclosures do not reflect all risk factors that currently face the Company, and that the Company has not completed or filed the restatements of the financial statements included in the AIF or the March 2019 Form 40-F or otherwise filed an amendment to such Form 40-F, and that the Company has determined not to correct its prior filings or make any further filings in respect of periodic disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements. None of the Company's securities is listed for trading on any stock exchange in any jurisdiction and, in Canada, trading in the Company's securities is subject to a cease-trade order issued on April 13, 2020 by the Ontario Securities Commission for CannTrust's failure to comply with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws.

