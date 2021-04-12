Cannara Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer, Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Cannara Biotech Inc. is a vertically integrated Quebec-based producer of premium-grade indoor cannabis and cannabis-derivative products targeting the Canadian Market. Its Quebec-based facility is one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in Canada and the largest in Quebec (625,000 square feet). Leveraging Quebec's low electricity costs, Cannara's state-of-the-art facility and its experienced, committed, and driven team, Cannara can produce purposefully cultivated indoor premium cannabis flower and derivative products at a competitive price.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange