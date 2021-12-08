Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Reinstatement Of Share Repurchases

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) - Get Cannae Holdings, Inc. Report ("Cannae" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is actively repurchasing common stock in accordance with its previously authorized stock repurchase programs.

William P. Foley, II, Chairman of Cannae, commented, "We have remaining authority to acquire approximately 11.6 million shares pursuant to our previously authorized programs granted by our Board of Directors. In addition, while we intend to continue to allocate capital to opportunistic investments, we also intend to engage in significant buyback activity for the foreseeable future. We have confidence in the fundamental value of the company and our portfolio holdings and believe reinvesting in our own shares is an optimal use of our capital. Furthermore, our Board has advised if this discounted value persists after exhausting existing authority, additional share repurchases may be considered."

Purchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing prices or in privately negotiated transactions through February 26, 2024. The repurchase programs do not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares and may be suspended or terminated at any time.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) - Get Cannae Holdings, Inc. Report is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses. Cannae's current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) , in which Cannae holds approximately 68 Million shares or an approximately 16% interest. Cannae's second principal holding is Ceridian (CDAY) - Get Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. Report, in which Cannae owns 10 Million shares representing an approximately 7% interest. Cannae holds approximately 54 Million shares, or approximately 8% of Paysafe (PSFE) , as well as 8.1 Million Paysafe warrants. Cannae also holds approximately 50 million shares, or approximately 10%, of Alight, Inc (ALIT) , as well as 8 million Alight warrants. Cannae's other principal holdings include Optimal Blue and Sightline Payments, of which Cannae owns approximately 20% and 33%, respectively.

