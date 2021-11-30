Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Portfolio Conference On December 8-9, 2021

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) ("Cannae" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will host its Portfolio Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 and Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Wynn and Encore Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The conference agenda is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.cannaeholdings.com/ and includes details for the presentations being held each day and which are also outlined below:

December 8th: Ceridian, Sightline Payments, Fidelity National Financial, Alight, Paysafe and Black Knight

December 9th: Optimal Blue, System1 and Dun & Bradstreet

In addition, Cannae's management team will participate in a presentation on December 9 th at 11:20am PT / 2:20pm ET, followed by an exclusive interview with Cannae's Chairman Bill Foley at 11:50am PT / 2:50pm ET.

All of the presentations will be live streamed at CNNE Portfolio Conference 2021, which is also accessible via the Company's website at https://investor.cannaeholdings.com/.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) - Get Cannae Holdings, Inc. Report is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses. Cannae's current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) , in which Cannae holds approximately 68 Million shares or an approximately 16% interest. Cannae's second principal holding is Ceridian (CDAY) - Get Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. Report, in which Cannae owns 10 Million shares representing an approximately 7% interest. Cannae holds approximately 54 Million shares, or approximately 8% of Paysafe (PSFE) , as well as 8.1 Million Paysafe warrants. Cannae also holds approximately 50 million shares, or approximately 10%, of Alight, Inc (ALIT) , as well as 8 million Alight warrants. Cannae's other principal holdings include Optimal Blue and Sightline Payments, of which Cannae owns approximately 20% and 33%, respectively.

