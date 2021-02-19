Cannabis Market By Application, Product Type, Compound And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cannabis Market by Application (Medical, Recreational), Product Type (Flowers, Concentrates), Compound (THC-dominant, CBD-dominant, Balanced THC & CBD), and Region (North America, South America, Europe, RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cannabis market is estimated to be valued at USD 20.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 90.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 28%, in terms of value.

The market is primarily driven by factors such as growing medical applications of cannabis and increasing legalization of cannabis and rise in social acceptance of marijuana. North America accounted for the largest market share in the cannabis market owing to the increasing legalization of cannabis for both medical and recreational purposes across the region. However, one of the restraining factors in the growth of cannabis market is complex regulatory structure to produce and use cannabis.

By application, the recreational segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the recreational segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing as it is highly demanded and consumed by the consumers. Also, high demand for recreational cannabis can translate into larger market if it gets legalized across various regions.

By compound, the THC-dominant segment is estimated to account for the largest share

The THC-dominant segment of the cannabis is dominating the market. The dominance of this segment is majorly attributed to the fact that THC is the psychoactive substance in cannabis products that is responsible for the high. It also provides important medical benefits and is effective in relieving nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia.

The Europe region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the increasing legalization of medical cannabis in the region. Also, the healthcare system present in several European countries covers the health expenditure of most patients in this region, further contributing to the growth of cannabis market.

The cannabis market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, South America, Europe, and RoW ( Israel and Australia).

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cannabis Market4.2 Cannabis Market: Major Regional Submarkets4.3 Europe: Cannabis Market, by Key Product Type & Country4.4 Cannabis Market, by Application4.5 Cannabis Market, by Compound4.6 Cannabis Market, by Product Type & Region4.7 Cannabis Market COVID-19 Impact, by Scenario 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growth in the Medical Applications of Cannabis5.2.1.2 Increase in Legalization of Cannabis and Rise in Social Acceptance of Marijuana5.2.1.3 Increase in R&D and Technological Innovation5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Complex Regulatory Structure for the Usage of Cannabis5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Product Development Via Research and Novel Product Delivery Solutions5.2.3.2 Emergence of Cannabis Legalization in Asia-Pacific5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Intensive Energy Consumption and Maintaining Product Consistency for the Cultivation of Cannabis5.2.4.2 Myths Associated with Cannabis5.2.4.3 Declining Prices as Products Get Commoditized5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Cannabis Market5.4 Patent Analysis5.5 Value Chain5.6 Market Map for Cannabis5.7 Key Markets for Import/Export5.7.1 Tetrahydrocannabinols5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.9 YC-YCC Shift 6 Cannabis Market, by Application6.1 Introduction6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cannabis Market, by Application6.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario6.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario6.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario6.2 Medical6.2.1 Increase in Cannabis Use Treatment of Various Ailments Drives the Demand for Medical Cannabis6.2.1.1 Pain Management6.2.1.2 Neurological Health Management6.2.1.3 Mental Health Management6.2.1.4 Other Medical Applications6.3 Recreational6.3.1 Wider Legalization Status of Recreational Cannabis to Boost Market Growth 7 Cannabis Market, by Product Type7.1 Introduction7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cannabis Market, by Product Type7.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario7.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario7.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario7.2 Flowers7.2.1 Wider Availability and Versatility of Flower Products Drive the Market for These Products7.3 Concentrates7.3.1 Various Delivery Methods Have Made the Market for Cannabis Concentrates Extremely Consumer-Friendly7.4 Other Product Types7.4.1 Large Number of Food & Beverage Manufacturing Companies Venture into Cannabis-Infused Edibles 8 Cannabis Market, by Compound8.1 Introduction8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cannabis Market, by Compound8.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario8.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario8.2 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-dominant8.2.1 Increasing Legalization of Recreational Cannabis Could Help Propel the Market for THC-dominant Cannabis8.3 Cannabidiol (CBD)-dominant8.3.1 Usage of Cannabidiol for Medicinal Applications Drives the Market for CBD-dominant Cannabis Products8.4 Balanced THC & CBD8.4.1 The Market for Balanced THC & CBD Strains Witnesses Growth as CBD Diminishes the Psychoactive Properties of THC 9 Cannabis Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 Global Regulatory Overview9.3 North America9.4 Europe9.5 South America9.6 RoW 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Evaluation Framework10.3 Market Share Analysis, 201910.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)10.4.1 Stars10.4.2 Emerging Leaders10.4.3 Pervasive Players10.4.4 Emerging Companies10.4.5 Product Footprints10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)10.5.1 Progressive Companies10.5.2 Starting Blocks10.5.3 Responsive Companies10.5.4 Dynamic Companies10.6 COVID-19-Specific Company Response10.7 Competitive Scenario10.7.1 Expansions & Investments10.7.2 New Product Launches10.7.3 Agreements, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships10.7.4 Mergers & Acquisitions 11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation11.1.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc.11.1.3 Medmen11.1.4 Terra Tech Corp.11.1.5 Aphria Inc.11.1.6 Vivo Cannabis Inc.11.1.7 The Cronos Group11.1.8 Medical Marijuana Inc.11.1.9 Stenocare 11.1.10 Tikun Olam11.2 Other Players11.2.1 Organigrams Holding Inc.11.2.2 Cresco Labs11.2.3 Indiva Limited11.2.4 Curaleah Holdings Inc.11.2.5 Hexo Corp.11.2.6 Ecofibre Limited11.2.7 Harvest Health and Recreation11.2.8 Green Thumb Industries11.2.9 Maricann Group Inc. 11.2.10 Terrascend 12 Appendix12.1 Discussion Guide12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal12.3 Available Customizations

