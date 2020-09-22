Cannabis Industry Has Blockbuster Summer In Sales

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) ("Akerna" or the "Company"), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise...

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) ("Akerna" or the "Company"), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®),finds that the cannabis industry had a blockbuster summer in sales.

Between the months of June and August, overall monthly cannabis sales increased by 19%. Though the increase was smaller than in previous years, that was mainly attributed to the sustained and stable growth of cannabis sales throughout the year brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Over the last few years, Summer has some of the most profitable months of the year for cannabis, and despite the uncertainty of the year, this trend continued," says Ryan Ballman, Business Intelligence Analyst, Akerna. "If anything, because of COVID, we have seen sustained and stable growth of cannabis sales throughout the year."

Throughout the summer, holiday weekends such as the 4 th of July and Labor Day saw significant jumps in cannabis sales, leading to two of the highest grossing sales days of 2020 so far.

Memorial DayTraditionally, Memorial Day does not see the same rise in sales as other Summer holiday weekends. However, the Friday before Memorial Day saw a 10% increase in sales, up from a 9% increase the previous year.

Additional Insights:

Sales by category - 45% flower, 33% Cartridges/Pens, 11% Concentrates, 8% Infused Edibles

83% of sales were in store, while 17% were pickup/delivery

93% repeat customers, while 7% were first time orders

64% of purchases were made by men and 36% by women

4 th of JulyWhile the 4 th of July holiday is not itself a significant sales day, the weekend preceding it is. For the last four years, the Friday before the 4 th of July has consistently been ranked as one of the Top 5 Highest Grossing Sales Days in the cannabis industry. This year, consumers spent more than $206 million on cannabis products between July 2 nd (Thursday) and July 4 th (Saturday).

Thursday saw a 74% increase in average daily sales, while Friday saw a 101% increase, and Saturday only saw a modest bump of 10% in sales.

Additional Insights:

63% of purchases were made by men and 37% by women

91% of purchases were repeat customers, while 9% were first time orders

86% of sales were in store, while 14% were pickup/delivery

Sales by category - 47% flower, 32% Cartridges/Pens, 10% Concentrates, 8% Infused Edibles

Oil DayRecognized as the second largest cannabis holiday behind 4/20, the 7/10 holiday (also known as Oil Day) typically sees an uptick of oil/concentrate sales, and this year was no different. Oil and concentrate sales made up 50% of the total market share for that day, representing an increase of 6%.

Additional Insights:

64.9% of purchases were made by men and 35.1% by women

94.2% of sales were repeat customers, while 5.8% were first time orders

87% of sales was in store, while 13% of orders were pickup/delivery

Labor DayWhile this year did not see as large an increase of sales as in previous years, due primarily to strong and sustained sales throughout the summer, the Labor Day weekend ( September 4 th - September 7 th) still saw a 23% increase in overall daily sales, bringing in approximately $245 million nationally. September 4 th (Friday) saw the biggest increase and ranks in the Top 3 Cannabis Sales Days of 2020.

Additional Insights

Daily Order Sales

Friday had a 36% increase over average Friday sales for 2020.



Saturday also had a 36% increase over average Saturday sales for 2020.



Sunday had a 43% increase over average Sunday sales for 2020.



Monday had a 8% decrease over average Monday sales for 2020.

Product Sales by Category for Fri-Mon

Flower - 47.4%



Cartridges/Pens - 29.6% (down 2%)



Concentrates - 12.9% (up 2%)



Infused Edibles - 8.3%



Other - 1.8%

Order Sales by Age Group

Under 30 - 30% (up 3%)



30 to 40 - 30%



40 to 50 - 19%



50 to 60 - 12%



60+ - 9% (down 2%)

Gender

Male - 64%



Female - 36%

About Akerna:Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company. Akerna's service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, solo sciences tech platform and Ample Organics. Since its establishment in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information, please visit www.akerna.com and follow us on Twitter @AkernaCorp.

About the Akerna Flash Report:Flash Report is a look at buying trends in the cannabis market as captured by Akerna's MJ Freeway subsidiary. MJ Freeway provides operators with MJ Platform, the industry-leading solution for regulatory compliance technology, from seed-to-sale-to-self. Some instances of the flash report may include business intelligence derived from Akerna's family of companies, including Ample Organics, Leaf Data Systems, solo sciences, and Trellis.

**Data is derived from MJ Platform, the leading provider of cannabis compliance software for the marijuana industry. Reporting Data is obtained from operators using Akerna's MJ Platform solutions. Increases are relative to the prior period. Additional business intelligence data sources may include proprietary tools used by Akerna's family of companies.

