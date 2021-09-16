Cannabis For A Higher Purpose

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Wlaznak, President of Soulshine Development Group, Inc (dba Soulshine Cannabis), a privately held company, is excited to announce a new partnership with California cannabis processor, Khemia Manufacturing Group, Inc. Soulshine Cannabis is launching its product line, starting with bubble hash and infused pre-rolls, into the California market in Q3 of 2021. "Our company has worked very hard and thrived in the Washington State market the past 5 years. We are ready for the opportunity to enter the great legacy cannabis State of California and become a multi-state organization."

Offering top-shelf cannabis products that support a higher purpose and changing perceptions about sustainable packaging alternatives will be our mission", says Blair Krause, Director of Marketing for Soulshine Development Group, Inc. "We are excited to enter the California market with an experienced partner who also holds these values and will help us use this new stage to inspire change within our industry!"

Manndie Tingler, Director of Marketing at Khemia Manufacturing, Inc, said, "Our partnership with Soulshine Cannabis is an exciting addition to our Khemia brand portfolio and we look forward to working with a cannabis company that aligns with Khemia on its social and environmental company structure."

Soulshine Cannabis will continue to lead by example with its sustainable practices, including:

Utilizing 100% recyclable cardboard and biodegradable packaging, printed with vegetable-based inks, which has helped save 1.67 million mylar bags from landfills since 2015.

Helping save over 2000 animal lives since 2015 by donating a portion of all retail sales to non-profit no-kill pet rescues.

Implementing sustainable growing practices including recycling organic soil to community farming programs, and the conservation of water and electricity within the facility.

About Soulshine Cannabis:

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor cannabis producer and processor in Washington State, that set out in 2015 to be an environmentally conscious company. It donates a percentage of retail sales to a non-profit pet rescue and leads the industry in sustainable packaging and growing practices.

For general information visit https://www.soulshinecannabis.com or contact Blair Kruse for Soulshine Development Group, Inc at blair.krause@soulshinecanabis.com For Khemia Manufacturing Group, Inc contact Manndie Tingler at manndie@khemiamfg.com

Patrick WlaznakSoulshine Development Group, Inc. sales@soulshinecannabis.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-for-a-higher-purpose-301379157.html

SOURCE Soulshine Development Group