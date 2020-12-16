Cannabis Creative Wins Hermes Creative Gold Award For E-Commerce Web Design

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Creative is honored to be the winner of the 2020 Hermes Creative GOLD Award for E-Commerce Web Design of the Blue Forest Farm's CBD website. The award highlights Cannabis Creative's extensive record in providing innovative digital marketing services to its clients, as well as the agency's deep understanding of the specific marketing needs of the cannabis industry.

Upon establishing the new Blue Forest Farm's Hemp brand identity and packaging design, Cannabis Creative designed and developed a new consumer facing website for BFF Hemp's unique line of CBD products. Cannabis Creative also implemented SEO best practices on the hemp seed farm website, www.blueforestfarms.com which resulted in an increase of consumer web traffic by 500+%.

With over a decade of experience in the digital marketing industry, Cannabis Creative's web designers and digital marketing professionals are experts in helping cannabis and CBD businesses drive traffic and conversions online. "We are so proud to win the Hermes Creative Gold Award in 2020," said Seth Worby Co-Founder of Cannabis Creative. "We are thrilled that our talented team of marketing experts at Cannabis Creative have been recognized for their stellar work," said Josefine Nowitz Co-Founder.

Hermes is an international competition for creative professionals. The BFF Hemp website was a Gold Award winner in the category of: Electronic Media/ Social Media/ Interactive Media/Web Creative and Website Design. The award was evaluated by the AMCP as the industry's preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. The organization has judged over 200,000 entries since its formation in 1994.

There were over 6,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2020 competition. Entries were submitted by corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

About Cannabis Creative

Cannabis Creative is a full-service digital marketing agency providing a suite of marketing solutions for Cannabis and CBD companies, including branding, web design & development, SEO, packaging design, print, social media and email marketing services. Check out Cannabis Creative's services , portfolio and blog to learn more, or visit cannabiscreative.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-creative-wins-hermes-creative-gold-award-for-e-commerce-web-design-301194346.html

SOURCE Cannabis Creative