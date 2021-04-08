Cannabis Creative Wins 2021 Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Award For Best Advertising Online

BOSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Creative Group, a leading web design and digital cannabis marketing agency, today announced it is the winner of the 2021 Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Award for Best Advertising online for a CBD Consumer Brand. The company was recognized for the successful campaign it launched for national CBD brand, Wisdom Essentials.

"Despite the surge in demand for CBD products, many traditional advertising channels still restrict brands from promoting their products online. We used our extensive industry experience and knowledge to develop a strategy that enabled Wisdom Essentials to overcome these limitations and launch a highly successful online advertising campaign that resulted in greater brand awareness," said Josefine Nowitz, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Cannabis Creative.

The goal of the campaign was to drive online traffic to Wisdom Essentials' e-commerce website, which sells innovative wellness products with CBD. Cannabis Creative helped Wisdom Essential place ads that ran on Google Shopping, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and a variety of other social media channels. The campaign included more than 100 unique creatives that were used for banner ads on websites, mobile and social media ads, content promotions, etc.

"We want to thank the Web Marketing Association and the Internet Advertising Competition for recognizing Wisdom Essentials. Online advertising is an important part of getting our brand and quality message to our community of Modern Midlifers ™," said Denis Keane and Tom Lamb, co-founders of Wisdom Essentials.

Founded by Web Marketing Association (WMA), which established the high standard for internet marketing and corporate web development, the IAC is the first and only competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. The awards cover a variety of industries and online formats including, online ad, video, mobile, newsletter, email, and social media. A complete list of 2021 winners can be found here.

About Cannabis Creative Cannabis Creative Group is an award-winning digital marketing agency specializing in Cannabis and CBD. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Cannabis Creative Group has client partnerships in 20+ U.S states, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. Their goal is to support clients to expand their market share and grow their business through creative digital marketing campaigns. With decades of experience in digital marketing, the Cannabis Creative Group team of marketing professionals work with publicly traded cannabis companies, multi-state operators, hemp & THC brands, and ancillary businesses. For more information visit: cannabiscreative.com

About Wisdom EssentialsWisdom Essentials is on a mission to help Modern Midlifers™ be well in mind, body and spirit. Through natural botanic and CBD formulas and holistic education, we aim to help people live their best lives.

Started by co-founders Tom Lamb and Denis Keane. Wisdom Essentials set out to pursue wellness regimens to maintain and preserve health and future-proof it for years to come. Their first 5 products (DREAM, FOCUS, SOOTHE, CALM, and CALM GUM DROPS are made in America and blended with nutraceuticals, nootropics, proprietary terpene blends with high quality CBD to support and enhance sleep, calmness, focus and muscle relief. For more information please visit: www.wisdomessentials.com

