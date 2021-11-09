Cannabis Advent Calendar Coming From MonthLeaf!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. , Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You've probably heard of wine Advent calendars, or chocolate ones, or even beer versions. Now, thanks to MonthLeaf, you can get your very own Cannabis Advent Calendar! Calendars feature 20 days of edibles, prerolls, grams of flower, and four days of cannabis accessories. Each one of those wonderful little goodies is tucked inside of a reusable cardboard box and marked as you countdown to Christmas!

"We've seen the success of unique Advent calendars in other industries," said Bryanne Vincent, President and CEO of MonthLeaf. "This was a way that we could provide our customers with a fun and engaging gift that they can enjoy for an entire month! I am looking forward to hearing from customers on how they like the surprises and different products."

Each box is filled with $250 worth of cannabis products and costs $230 before cannabis taxes. "These beautiful boxes are being filled by our partner dispensary with high quality products with a different product each day. Should you purchase a second box, will have the same great value but the products per day will be different than what is in the first box," said Vincent.

MonthLeaf is working with dispensary partners throughout California to fill their normal subscription boxes, but also these new Advent calendars. Currently, the Advent box is only available in California, but the MonthLeaf team is working to expand the service area and provide subscription boxes where legal to anyone interested across the United States.

The supply of the Cannabis Advent Calendars is limited, so be sure to purchase yours today at monthleaf.com. Delivery will take place the last week of November so that customers can enjoy on December 1 st.

About MonthLeaf

MonthLeaf allows customers to choose between four boxes; Puff (can include flower, pre-rolls, and vapes), Edible, CBD (can be topicals, flower, vapes, edibles), and Sampler (a bit of everything). Each box can be customized to meet the customers' need along with one of our favorite accessories, and $10 off your next purchase at the dispensary that is featured.

MonthLeaf, founded in 2019, is a cannabis subscription service that operates in Sacramento, East Bay Area, and West Los Angeles.

