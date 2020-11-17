Canfor Signs Agreement With Peak Renewables To Sell Fort Nelson Tenure

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Canfor announced today it has reached multi-year $30-million agreements with Peak Renewables involving the sale of the Company's forest tenure in the Fort Nelson region of British Columbia.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Canfor announced today it has reached multi-year $30-million agreements with Peak Renewables involving the sale of the Company's forest tenure in the Fort Nelson region of British Columbia. The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the BC Minister of Forests. Closing is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021.

The agreements follow Peak Renewables' purchase of Canfor's Fort Nelson mill assets in the third quarter of 2020.

"I am pleased to have reached an agreement to sell our Fort Nelson tenure to Peak Renewables, a company that is committed to developing a long term plan to rejuvenate the forest industry in the region," said Don Kayne, President and CEO, Canfor.

Forward Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Arkansas, as well as in Sweden with its majority acquisition of Vida Group . Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com .

SOURCE Canfor Corporation