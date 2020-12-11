Candidemia Epidemiology Forecast To 2030: Total Incident Cases, Gender-specific Cases, Age-specific Cases, Total Patients Receiving Antifungal Treatment

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Candidemia - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Candidemia epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key FindingsThe total incident cases of Candidemia patients are increasing by 7MM during the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Candidemia symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total incident cases of Candidemia, Gender-specific cases of Candidemia, Age-specific cases of Candidemia, Total patients receiving antifungal treatment targeting Candida. The report includes the incident scenario of Candidemia symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. Country-wise - Candidemia EpidemiologyThe epidemiology segment also provides the Candidemia epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.The total incident cases of Candidemia associated in 7MM countries were 40,655 in 2017.

As per the estimates, the United States has the largest incident population of Candidemia.

has the largest incident population of Candidemia. Among the EU5 countries, Spain had the highest incident cases of Candidemia, followed by Germany . On the other hand, the UK had the lowest incident cases with 2,332 cases in 2017 in EU5.

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population about Candidemia?

What are the key findings of the Candidemia epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Candidemia across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow by 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of the Candidemia?

What are the currently available treatments for Candidemia?

