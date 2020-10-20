Candid Expands Western US Technology Practice, Hires RJ Jafarkhani As Chief Architect - US West

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid today announced the formal expansion into the Western United States with the addition of RJ Jafarkhani Chief Architect - US West, a 20 year consulting veteran.

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid today announced the formal expansion into the Western United States with the addition of RJ Jafarkhani Chief Architect - US West, a 20 year consulting veteran. Mr. Jafarkhani's background includes over 13 years of cloud leadership and technical development experience. An AWS Ambassador level Cloud Architect, RJ brings to Candid's clients the deep cloud advisory and technical expertise needed to set and execute enterprise cloud transformation strategies.

"Candid has built a great reputation in the Southeast delivering specialized cloud engagements for Fortune 500 companies who are looking to modernize their business-critical systems to public cloud," commented Merrick Olives, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Our clients are pulling us into other regions of the US, and our virtual delivery model is scaling rapidly to meet that demand."

About Candid

Candid helps organizations utilize all aspects of the cloud to drive revenue, innovation, and increase profitability. We are the only independent dedicated cloud provider on the Inc. Fastest Growing list five years in a row. We have performed more than 250 cloud initiatives and never had one fail. We are the only cloud firm that automates every stage of the Journey to Cloud and we were the first US-based company to successfully migrate a mainframe to public cloud.

