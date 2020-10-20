ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid today announced the creation of a dedicated Google Cloud Platform Practice which will be led by Steve Hetzel, a Google veteran. "Candid has an unmatched depth in public cloud platform expertise," said Mr. Hetzel. "I'm excited to add my experience at Google to help build on Candid's platform and expand our capabilities in GCP."

"Candid's clients rely on our deep technical expertise and without exception, require depth in all major cloud platform providers. Steve's strong technical and advisory expertise rounds out Candid's capabilities in all three major cloud platform providers," commented John Peak, Co-Founder and Managing Partner for Candid. "In bringing Steve aboard, we're showing our continued dedication to delivering the best possible outcomes for our clients."

For more information about Candid's deep expertise in helping companies leverage public cloud, visit https://www.candid.cloud.

About Candid

Candid helps organizations utilize all aspects of the cloud to drive revenue, innovation, and increase profitability. We are the only dedicated independent cloud provider on the Inc. Fastest Growing list five years in a row. We have performed more than 250 cloud initiatives and never had one fail. We are the only cloud firm that automates every stage of the Journey to Cloud and we were the first US-based company to successfully migrate a mainframe to public cloud.

Media Contact Timothy JesterCandid678.227.9747 Timothy.Jester@candid.cloud

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/candid-creates-dedicated-google-cloud-platform-practice-hires-steve-hetzel-as-manager-for-gcp-enterprise-architecture-301155923.html

SOURCE Candid