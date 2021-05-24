Candace Matthews Joins Aptar Board of Directors

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) - Get Report, a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, announced today that Candace Matthews has joined its Board of Directors.

Candace is a highly accomplished business leader with over 30 years of experience developing and marketing products for the healthcare, cosmetics, food and beverage industries. Candace currently serves as the Chief Reputation Officer for Amway, overseeing the company's global reputation strategy and brand, along with its corporate social responsibility and enterprise sustainability program. Prior to this role, Candace was Amway's Regional President of the Americas and before that, Chief Marketing Officer. With decades of international leadership experience, Candace has spent a significant amount of time in Asia, particularly in China, deeply immersing herself in the region and its cultures.

Prior to her leadership roles at Amway, Candace served as President of the SoftSheen-Carson, Consumer Products Division of L'Oréal USA, held leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company and CIBA Vision Corporation, and worked for several other notable companies such as Bausch + Lomb, Procter & Gamble and General Mills.

"We are delighted to welcome Candace Matthews to our Board of Directors. Our directors provide valuable guidance and keen oversight based on their first-hand operating experience in the end-markets and geographic regions in which we operate as well as functional expertise and multicultural insights. Candace is a valuable addition to Aptar's Board with deep, contemporary knowledge of our markets and a formidable business network," said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Commenting on Aptar's Board membership, George Fotiades, Chairman of the Board, stated, "We have an exceptionally talented and diverse Board of Directors at Aptar and we continue to further develop the Board. With 45% of our Board now consisting of women, all Board committees chaired by women, and 27% of our Board comprised of persons of color, we are proud to be among the companies leading the way towards greater diversity and gender balance on corporate boards."

"Aptar has a legacy of innovation and leadership in key consumer and drug delivery markets and is a trusted partner to many of the world's leading brands," said Candace Matthews, Aptar Board of Directors. "I am excited to join Aptar's well-respected and strategic-minded Board of Directors as the company continues its transformative impact on the future of consumer and healthcare product development around the world."

Candace holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor's of Science in Metallurgical Engineering and Administrative and Management Science from Carnegie Mellon University. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Herman Miller and BIC and was previously a director for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

