Cancer Patients In Asheville Benefit From Major Boost To GenesisCare Surgical Oncology Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenesisCare —one of the leading oncology providers in the United States, Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom—today announced the addition of five well-respected surgeons to the Asheville team of GenesisCare USA of North Carolina, PA. GenesisCare Surgical Specialists will be working to put into practice more than 20 life-saving surgical procedures providing comprehensive cancer care across medical and radiation oncology. The collection of comprehensive procedures and surgeons allows the facility to offer treatments for breast, colon, pancreatic, thyroid, skin, and other metastatic cancers.

"We want all cancer patients in Asheville and Western North Carolina to have rapid access to the highest standards of care," said Dan Collins, Founder and CEO, GenesisCare.

"By bringing a strong team of surgeons alongside our existing committed oncology teams and with recent major investments in the latest treatment technology, we expect to deliver outstanding patient outcomes in a supportive and caring environment," Mr. Collins said.

The new surgeons are all board-certified and subspecialty fellowship-trained. Some have worked in the community for more than a decade, and all are focused on using transformational techniques that can help alleviate patients' apprehensions around surgery. Located at 20 Medical Park Drive in Asheville, the new team includes:

"Being able to provide a complete approach to diagnosing and treating cancer is crucial to the rate of success. GenesisCare is proud to be able to support cancer patients in the entire region with access to a convenient unified surgical, medical, and radiation oncology team without them having to travel long distances," said Dr. Quinten Black, GenesisCare Radiation Oncologist. "Our patient-centered outcomes and focused technical support will deliver on the promise of exceptional experience and better outcomes for every patient's cancer journey in the community."

The company is investing millions in providing new hope and technology to the region and community; GenesisCare Surgical Specialists key differentiators include:

The only two fellowship-trained colorectal surgeons in Western North Carolina

The only fellowship-trained endocrine surgeon in all of Western North Carolina

One of the only board-certified surgical oncologists in the community

All five sub-specialty surgeons use traditional and cutting-edge techniques, including robotic surgeries. "Working with GenesisCare ensures we'll be able to continue to provide innovative, life-saving procedures to residents in the community and across the region," said Dr. Paul Ahearne, GenesisCare Surgical Oncologist. "Our team's goal is to provide healthcare with dignity and respect for patients that are often dealing with perhaps one of the most trying times of their lives," continued Dr. Ahearne.

As a leading provider of oncology services globally, GenesisCare strives to ensure its patients' best possible life outcomes by bridging the gap between integrated cancer care, research and development, and medical technology. With its origins in radiation oncology, GenesisCare has, in recent years, expanded its services to include medical oncology, urology, and a cutting-edge form of nuclear medicine.

For more information on GenesisCare, visit genesiscare.com/us (formerly 21 st Century Oncology). To view the complete list of precautions GenesisCare US centers are taking to ensure patient and staff safety, visit https://www.genesiscare.com/us/covid-19/.

About GenesisCare

GenesisCare is a Sydney and Australian Headquartered private company and is one of the world's largest cancer treatment providers. The organization has committed more than $U.S.300 million to upgrade technology and cancer treatment services across the United States. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. This includes our 293 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the U.K., and 21 in Spain. Globally, the organization employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, the UK, Spain, and now in the U.S.

GenesisCare is heavily focused on clinical research and innovation in healthcare and leads or is a part of more than 150 clinical trials worldwide.

Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information, visit genesiscare.com. Follow us on Facebook here and LinkedIn here , #designingbettercare.

