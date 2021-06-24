Cancer Patients Across The U.S. To Benefit From GenesisCare's Partnership With ViewRay, Inc.

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenesisCare—one of the leading oncology providers in the United States, Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom—today announced it expanded its partnership with ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) - Get Report by purchasing new MRIdian® MR-Guided Therapy Systems to offer personalized and precise radiation therapy. The MRIdian system provides oncologists unprecedented acute visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt to target cancer in real-time, aligning with GenesisCare's mission to provide the most advanced treatments to its patients globally. The systems will be installed in U.S. locations first, beginning with Fort Myers, Florida, then expanding across the United Kingdom (UK) and beyond.

"GenesisCare was founded with a mission to provide cancer patients with access to the most comprehensive and advanced treatment possible, no matter their location," said Dan Collins, CEO and founder, GenesisCare. "We work hard to continue to find opportunities to partner with companies who are driving innovation, change, and challenging the status quo of possible treatments. As a team, including ViewRay, The Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, and the University of Oxford, we've already seen compelling results from the Compassionate Access Programme (in the UK)."

This combination of this acute visualization and the diagnostic-quality images allows physicians to define tight treatment margins and deliver the treatment in five or fewer treatment sessions. In addition, by enabling continuous tracking of the target and surrounding healthy tissue, MRIdian can fluctuate the radiation beam if the patient moves. This allows for more precise delivery of the prescribed dose while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures, which helps further reduce toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with GenesisCare as they have demonstrated the benefits MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MR-guided adaptive radiotherapy) brings to patients in the UK, having successfully delivered SMART for every patient at their center of excellence in Oxford," said Scott Drake, President and CEO of ViewRay. "The reach of the GenesisCare network is vast, and with this expansion into the United States, their investment in MRIdian is a testament to realizing our mission to treat and prove what others can't. We are excited our maturing partnership with GenesisCare will continue to revolutionize the radiation oncology landscape."

With more than 440 oncology and cardiology centers, GenesisCare offers radiotherapy at centers across Europe, Australia, and the United States. Every year more than 400,000 people from around the world receive care through GenesisCare's team of more than 5,500 highly trained healthcare professionals and support staff.

More than 12,500 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 43 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals worldwide, where they are used to treat a wide variety of cancer and focus on numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific abstracts, and presentations.

For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

About GenesisCareHeadquartered in Sydney, Australia, GenesisCare delivers treatment to people with cancer and heart disease, the two largest disease burdens globally. GenesisCare is committed to leading the change in how care is given and is currently leading or participating in more than 150 clinical trials. We employ more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, Europe, and now the U.S. This follows our acquisition of major U.S. integrated oncology provider 21st Century Oncology in May 2020.

Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 40,000 people at more than 440 locations. For cancer treatment, that includes more than 300 locations in the U.S. across 20 states, 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the UK and 21 in Spain. GenesisCare has more than 30 new centers under development. We also offer cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia. Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. The GenesisCare team believes that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and we are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information, visit https://www.genesiscare.com/

About ViewRayViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

