Cancel Culture Is Coming For You

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLOAKr announced today that they have developed an application that keeps text messages secret by "cloaking" iMessages. KLOAKr uses multiple levels of security that allow the message or image to be viewed once before it is deleted and unrecoverable—forever. KLOAKr is now available in the App Store as a fully integrated application with Apple iMessage.KLOAKr was created by a group of veteran technologists with expertise in bringing new products to market, emerging technologies, business development and channel development."Messaging is notoriously insecure, and the consequences of confidential communications being misappropriated are high," said JD Vaughn, KLOAKr Co-Founder. "These days, we're using digital communications for all types of sensitive conversations from politics to social justice to finances, and we need to know they are secure." How it works

KLOAKr is not a standalone messaging application, it's an enhancement to Apple's iMessage, and works inside of iMessage.

KLOAKr uses multiple levels of security:

Encryption : All messages are encrypted using AES 256, and Private Keys between sender and receiver, we then add another layer of security which utilizes Apple's Face ID or Fingerprint technology.

: All messages are encrypted using AES 256, and Private Keys between sender and receiver, we then add another layer of security which utilizes Apple's Face ID or Fingerprint technology. Biometric Security : Once the receiver has a verified key from the sender, they must authenticate their identity with Apple's Face ID (or Fingerprint) to view the message, by touching their finger on the screen.

: Once the receiver has a verified key from the sender, they must authenticate their identity with Apple's Face ID (or Fingerprint) to view the message, by touching their finger on the screen. Deleted Forever: The moment the receiver removes their finger from the screen the message is instantly destroyed, leaving no trace on the either Sender's or Receivers iPhones, or the cloud.

Who uses KLOAKr?Anyone who shares confidential information not meant for the general public, including:

Businesses and organizations that need to ensure professional confidentiality, including lawyers, doctors and other healthcare providers, financial services professionals, etc.

Public figures: politicians, celebrities, athletes, etc.

Educators and counselors.

Young college and precollege students and teenagers protecting their future reputation.

Anyone and everyone that wants to communicate a message, picture and/or video in a highly secure and confidential manner, 'now you see it, now you don't'.

KLOAKr is free for the first 60 days, with the option to upgrade to the KLOAKr Pro for enhanced functions. See how it works. https://www.kloakr.com/videos/#videos

