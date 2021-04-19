Canal Toys Teams Up With Brent Rivera, Lexi Rivera For Launch Of New Studio_Creator 2 Video Maker Kit

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global activity kit manufacturer Canal Toys announces the release of the new Studio_Creator 2 Video Maker Kit. The new activity kit includes everything kids need to be like their favorite influencers. To help announce the launch of this on-trend kit, Canal Toys is collaborating with top content creators Brent Rivera and Lexi Rivera to reach Brent's 37 Million TikTok Followers.

With a ring light and green screen, the kit transforms any space into a custom studio for kids to express themselves through creative digital content. A survey from Harris Poll shows that nearly one third of both U.S. (29%) and U.K. (30%) kids aspire to be YouTubers or Vloggers. A similar study from U.K. company First Choice shows that YouTuber/Vlogger is not only the most selected career choice, but also discovered that the main reason for this goal is creative expression.

Brent Rivera is a mega popular 23-year-old content creator with a huge online following across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms. "We're excited to include Brent and Lexi Rivera in our Studio_Creator 2 campaign. They embody everything the Studio_Creator 2 is all about - getting creative, having fun, and making original digital content," says Bill Uzell, President and CEO of Canal Toys.

The launch of the Studio_Creator 2 follows the incredibly successful launch of the original Studio_Creator Video Maker Kit released in July 2020. The original kit resulted in record sales for the company, with over 100,000 kits sold out at retailers nationwide. The version 2 will include improved features such as a larger tripod, larger green screen, and more LED light functions. The company is also releasing a new extended line including a mini selfie light, a music speaker, and a digital trend themed board game available for Spring 2021.

About Canal Toys Canal toys is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of activity toys. A leader in the arts & crafts segment, Canal Toys has a growing international presence through offices in France, USA, England, Spain, and Asia, and products sold in more than 40 territories. With a diversified portfolio of craft kits, toys, and entertainment products, Canal Toys' brands inspire creativity and individuality among children of all ages

