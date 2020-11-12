Canadians Invited To Share Their Views On AM And FM Radio

CRTC launches public consultation on its commercial radio policy

OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The CRTC is keen to hear from a wide range of Canadians about their radio listening habits, behaviours and views as part of its review of commercial radio.

This information will help the CRTC better understand how the radio industry can meet the needs and interests of Canadians in both official languages. It will also help the CRTC determine how best to update its regulations to ensure Canada's commercial radio industry remains competitive in a digital environment.

Canadians are encouraged to share their opinions by completing an online survey by November 26, 2020.

Canadians can also submit their comments by February 1, 2021, using one of the following methods:

filling out the online form

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A ON2, or

K1A ON2, or sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

All submissions will form part of this proceeding and will be added to the public record.

Quotes

"Radio is an important source of news, information and entertainment for Canadians. They spend close to 15 hours per week tuning in to traditional radio, as well as listening to a multitude of digital platforms. As technology evolves, we invite Canadians to tell us about their expectations and experiences regarding commercial radio stations. This will help us ensure that their needs are reflected in the programming, as well as support the work of Canadian artists and broadcasters."

Ian Scott, Chairperson and CEO of the CRTC

Quick facts

The review of commercial radio follows the Commission's report titled Harnessing Change: The Future of Programming Distribution in Canada , which highlighted trends in Canadians' consumption of audiovisual content. The report found that an increasing number of Canadians are now discovering audio content on digital platforms.

, which highlighted trends in Canadians' consumption of audiovisual content. The report found that an increasing number of Canadians are now discovering audio content on digital platforms. In addition to an open online survey, the CRTC has conducted the same survey with a sample of Canadians who are statistically representative of the population.

The information gathered through this public consultation will help the Commission assess the relevance and effectiveness of the rules currently governing commercial radio in Canada , and determine the specific issues to be addressed in the new policy.

, and determine the specific issues to be addressed in the new policy. This proceeding will also include the record from the review of French-language vocal music that was initiated in 2015.

Canada's commercial radio sector includes all AM and FM radio stations, except those owned and operated by the CBC/Radio-Canada or licensed as campus, community, Indigenous or ethnic stations.

Associated Links

Ask a question or make a complaint

Stay ConnectedFollow us on Twitter @CRTCengLike us on Facebook www.facebook.com/crtceng

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission