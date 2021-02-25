Canadian YouTuber Jeff Thorman Of Home RenoVision DIY Released A Flood Damage Video Series, To Help Texas Residents Cope With The Destruction Caused By Last Week's Winter Storm

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Jeff Thorman, a Canadian Contractor turned YouTuber, shares his expertise with 25 years of General Contracting experience with seven years of working in fire and flood restoration.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Jeff Thorman, a Canadian Contractor turned YouTuber, shares his expertise with 25 years of General Contracting experience with seven years of working in fire and flood restoration. Jeff says he took the initiative to do this video series because quote, "...I learned through my friends living in Texas, there will be hundreds, if not thousands of homes without insurance coverage. We had to do something.'

The first video from this series went LIVE on February 18th, he provided information on how to mitigate ongoing damage, then how to remediate damage already done, and finally how to approach restoration efforts. He also invited Texas residents to call in with their questions, to help troubleshoot the situation they were in.

The following topics are covered in the video series:

Emergency Repairs Mitigation Remediation Preparation

Click this link to watch the entire series.

Our next LIVE show will air Thursday, February 25th at 5 PM CST. The phone lines will be open for Texas residents to call in and the phone number will be provided in the chat.

In addition, we have linked a fundraiser campaign on each video giving the opportunity for people to help raise money to the Feeding Texas Network. We want to thank our viewers who have donated so far, we are proud to have raised over $5.5K. For those interested in donating you can continue to donate on our Youtube channel Home RenoVision DIY. For more details, join us Thursday at our next LIVE call-in show on YouTube.

About Us

HomeRenoVisionDIY started sharing do-it-yourself videos in April 2016. We are dedicated to providing homeowners with the trade skills and tricks that enable them to renovate and/or remodel their home. The channel's aim is to be an advocate and provide step-by-step tutorials for common home projects and renovations. With over 1.61 million subscribers, we capture approximately 7.2 million views and 1.8 million hours of watch time per month. We are proud to have grown to be the largest and fastest-growing channel in the DIY platform.

