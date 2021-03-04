Canadian Security Traders Association Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Stephane Ouellette, Chair, Canadian Security Traders Association Inc. ("CSTA") along with members of his team joined Jeff Foster, Director, Equity Markets, TMX Group, to celebrate the kick-off of the CSTA's Annual Winter Vendor Fair and close the market.

The CSTA Annual Winter Vendor Fair provides CSTA members and industry guests the opportunity to learn about new products and services, ask vendors questions in a one on one format and liaise with peers. The Canadian Security Traders Association, Inc. was formed in 2000 to serve as a national voice for our affiliate trading organizations: Institutional Equity Traders Association (of Toronto); Association des Arbitragistes Institutionnels de Montreal (Montreal Institutional Equity Traders Association); Prairie Securities Traders Association; and Vancouver Security Traders Association.The CSTA is comprised of over 850 equity traders nationwide and is led by Governors from each of our four distinct regions. The CSTA Trading Issues Committee forms opinions from buy side and sell side members to reply to Request for Comments from Regulators. The CSTA hosts educational seminars and one national conference annually. https://canadiansta.org/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange