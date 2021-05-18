Canadian Securities Regulators Publish Detailed Data For Sixth Year Review Of Women On Boards And In Executive Officer Positions

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The securities regulatory authorities in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan (the participating jurisdictions) today published the underlying data used to prepare the sixth year review of ...

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The securities regulatory authorities in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan (the participating jurisdictions) today published the underlying data used to prepare the sixth year review of women on boards and in executive officer positions.

This was the sixth annual review of disclosure related to women on boards and in executive officer positions conducted by the participating jurisdictions.

The data was compiled from public documents filed on SEDAR and includes the name, industry and year-end of the 610 non-venture issuers who were included in the review sample. These issuers had year-ends between December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, and filed information circulars or annual information forms by November 30, 2020.

The participating jurisdictions previously published the underlying data for issuers included in the first five annual reviews, set out in CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 58-307 (2015), CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 58-308 (2016), CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 58-309 (2017), CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 58-310 (2018), and CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 58-311 (2019).

Data for additional issuers that were not included in past review samples has also been published today:

The data can be found on the websites of the participating jurisidctions.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For Investor inquiries, please refer to your respective securities regulator. You can contact them here.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators