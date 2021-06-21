Canadian Radio Broadcasters Join Together To Amplify Indigenous Voices With A DAY TO LISTEN, June 30

- More than 400 radio stations from broadcasters across Canada, including Bell Media, Corus Entertainment Inc., Rogers Sports & Media, and Stingray Radio unite for a full day of programming dedicated to amplifying and elevating Indigenous voices - - In partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), Canadians are invited to learn more at DownieWenjack.ca -

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - In recognition of National Indigenous History Month, radio broadcasters across Canada, including Bell Media, Corus Entertainment Inc., Rogers Sports & Media, Stingray Radio, and more, join together in an unprecedented collaboration to amplify, elevate, listen to, and learn from Indigenous voices with A DAY TO LISTENon Wednesday, June 30. In partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), A DAY TO LISTENis dedicated to sharing stories from Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, elders, musicians, and teachers throughout the day from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. (local time).

The collaboration follows the public announcement that the remains of 215 children were buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. With more than 400 radio stations participating, spanning different markets, regions, and formats, A DAY TO LISTENaims to leverage the power of radio to enact real change and begin to set a course for a better future.

"Many Canadians were shocked to learn of the remains of 215 children buried in Kamloops and now growing numbers at other residential school sites, something Indigenous communities have known - and shared - for years," said Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. "We hope that A DAY TO LISTEN, and the ongoing work that we do at DWF, begins a new chapter in our reconciliation journey so that no Canadian is ever shocked again by the horrors inflicted upon Indigenous Peoples."

