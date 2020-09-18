Canadian Public Relations Society Announces Its 2020-2021 National Executive And Board Of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Following its 2020 Annual General Meeting, the Canadian Public Relations Society is pleased to announce its 2020-21 National Executive and Board of Directors.

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Following its 2020 Annual General Meeting, the Canadian Public Relations Society is pleased to announce its 2020-21 National Executive and Board of Directors.

As determined by its Nominating Committee on June 24, the CPRS National Board and membership welcomed Wayne Knorr, APR, Communications Manager, City of Fredericton as the Society's 64th national president. Similarly, following his re-election to the Board, Cam McAlpine, APR, Principal, Earnscliffe Strategy Group, assumed the role of vice-president and treasurer.

Past-president Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Business Development, 7-Eleven Canada will remain on the Board to serve his remaining term.

Newly elected to serve three-year terms were Peggy Kulmala, MBA, APR, Comms Lead for BC Transit and Highways (North), B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Guy Versailles, ARP, FSCRP , President, Versailles Communications. Along with McAlpine, Vincent Power, APR, FCPRS, Power Messaging Inc. was also re-elected for a second three-year term.Following this year's AGM, the 2020-2021 CPRS National Board of Directors comprises:

National Board President Wayne Knorr, APR Communications Manager, City of Fredericton

Vice-President/Treasurer Cam McAlpine, APR Principal, Earnscliffe Strategy Group

Directors Kim Blanchette, APR, FCPRS Senior Vice President and General Manager ( Western Canada), Argyle Public Relationships

Lisa Covens, MA Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, Leger

Michelle James, MA Business Manager, Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan

Peggy Kulmala, MBA, APR Comms Lead BC Transit/Highways (North), B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Vincent C. Power, APR Power Messaging Inc.

Brigitte Stock, MA, ARP Donor Communications, École de technologie supérieure

Natalie Tomczak Press Secretary, Ministry of Seniors and Housing, Government of Alberta

Matt Wood, APR Director, Communications and Marketing, University of Northern British Columbia

Guy Versailles, ARP, FSCRP President, Versailles Communications

Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Business Development, 7-Eleven Canada About Canadian Public Relations Society

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society - National.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society