Canadian Producers Receive Nominations For "Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series -2021" Emmy ®

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian filmmakers and Executive Producers Elliott Halpern and Elizabeth Trojian of the Toronto Based production company Yap Films have received individual nominations for "Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series -2021" as part of the PBS THIRTEEN American Masters Series nomination, in recognition of their critically acclaimed film "How It Feels To Be Free", directed by Yoruba Richen, one of the ten great American Masters documentaries being recognized with this nomination. The other named nominees are How It Feels To Be Free Executive Producers Alicia Keys, Lacey Delgado Schwartz, Mehret Manfredo, American Masters Series Executive Producer Michael Kantor and Series Producer Julie Sacks.

Canadian Executive Producers Elliott Halpern and Elizabeth Trojian receive individual Emmy ® 2021 nomination.

Halpern and Trojian are incredibly proud of having the Canadian-produced documentary receive such an honor at the Emmys. "Making such a complex, important film during the pandemic presented some incredible challenges but with Yoruba leading the way, we all pulled together to create a film that brings the untold story of these incredible women to a wide audience", said Halpern. Added Trojian: "We're honored to be in the company of the incredible independent filmmakers who contributed their work to this season of American Masters."

The documentary takes an unprecedented look at the intersection of African American women artists, politics, and entertainment. It tells how six trailblazing performers, Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Diahann Carroll, Nina Simone, Cicely Tyson, and Pam Grier, changed American culture through their films and fashion, their music, and their politics.

Yap FilmsFounded by Elliott Halpern and the late Pauline Duffy in 2002, yap films is a highly respected independent production company specializing in entertaining, original and high-profile documentary specials and factual series on a wide range of subject matter for broadcast and cable networks in North America and internationally.

How It Feels to Be FreeHow It Feels to Be Free is produced by Yap Films in association with American Masters Pictures, ITVS, and Chicken & Egg Pictures. Investment Support provided by Rogers Cable Network Fund. Produced with the participation of Ontario Creates - Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit and Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. Production Support provided by Black Public Media.

SOURCE Yap Films Inc.