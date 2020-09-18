Canadian Police Chiefs Meet Virtually To Discuss Key Policing Issues

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Police leaders from provincial, municipal and First Nations police services across the country came together yesterday to discuss working collectively to tackle key issues facing the Canadian policing community.

The forum was launched by the RCMP Commissioner to seek the support of leaders from within the policing community to engage in an ongoing series of discussions on a variety of important issues, including systemic racism and discrimination, mental health, civilian oversight and investigation, and digital policing, among others.

Yesterday's inaugural discussion focused on the need to develop a national standard for de-escalation and crisis intervention.

Police chiefs from 19 agencies met virtually to discuss a national model that would emphasize common training, tools and techniques for de-escalation and crisis intervention. This collaborative work will include a review of current models, and related policies, procedures and training to allow all Canadian police officers to respond to situations in a consistent way to reduce conflict, minimize use of force and prevent injury. The overall objective is a consistent, common approach across all Canadian police services that reflects current best practices.

"Police leaders voiced the importance and desire to work together on this and other critical issues that are at the forefront of policing in Canada today, " said Commissioner Brenda Lucki. "It's clear that we share a common goal to be responsive to community concerns and calls for action. Yesterday marks the first of many important conversations that we will continue to have within Canada's policing community."

Commissioner Lucki added: "A national collaborative effort to address issues related to systemic racism and discrimination will improve the relationship between Canadian policing and the diverse communities we serve."

Today's forum included police chiefs and senior officials from:

Akwesasne Mohawk Police

Calgary Police Service

Police Service Edmonton Police Service

Police Service Fredericton City Police

City Police Halifax Regional Police

Kahnawake Peacekeepers

Manitoba First Nations Police Service

Ontario Provincial Police

Ottawa Police Service

Police Service Prince Albert Police Service

Police Service Regina City Police

City Police Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary

Saskatoon Police Service

Police Service Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal

Sûreté du Quebec

Toronto Police Service

Police Service Vancouver Police

Police Waterloo Regional Police Service

