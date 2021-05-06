Canadian Paralympic Committee Statement On Vaccines For Tokyo Games

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - It was announced today that Pfizer and BioNTech will be donating doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to help vaccinate Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games participants.

Statement from Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee:

"We are very grateful that Pfizer, a longstanding corporate partner of the CPC, as well as BioNTech have offered to donate doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Olympic and Paralympic Games participants around the world. Canada has already taken positive steps in delivering vaccines across the country, including for persons with a disability and those who are immunocompromised. This announcement will help to ensure the safety of all of our Paralympic athletes. We understand that any additional doses delivered by Pfizer and BioNTech will not be taken out of existing public programs, and we will be working with the federal government and Pfizer and BioNTech to discuss the next steps. Vaccines are an important countermeasure in ensuring a safe Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we encourage all athletes, officials and Games stakeholders to get vaccinated."

