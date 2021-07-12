Canadian Para Triathlon Team Set For Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Rio 2016 silver medallist Stefan Daniel leads four-member team Paralympic Games will take place August 24 to September 5, 2021 OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada will be represented by four athletes, including one guide, in the sport of Para...

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada will be represented by four athletes, including one guide, in the sport of Para triathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games next month, the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and Triathlon Canada announced today.

Four-time world champion Stefan Daniel ( Calgary, AB) made history at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games five years ago, becoming the first Canadian to win a medal in Para triathlon in what was the sport's debut Games. The 24-year-old captured a silver in the men's PTS5 competition. Since Rio, Daniel has been the most dominant athlete in his classification, winning three straight world titles from 2017-2019.

"I'm really excited to be named to my second Paralympic team," said Daniel. "I think I've become a much more mature and experienced athlete than I was in Rio. I've been working really hard for Tokyo for five years now and I'm going to do my absolute best to bring a gold medal home for Canada."

Kamylle Frenette ( Dieppe, NB)qualified for her first Paralympic Games, in the women's PTS5 event .While she has been training and competing in triathlons for nearly 10 years, Frenette only recently joined the Para triathlon world and made her international debut for the Canadian team in 2018. A pharmacy student when she is not training or competing, the 25-year-old Frenette finished fourth at both the 2018 and 2019 World Championships.

"If someone had told me four years ago that I'd be toeing the line at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, I would never have believed them," said Frenette. "These past four years have been an incredible time of growth for me, both on the athletic and personal level. I went from being in denial that I had a disability, to embracing it and actually loving my 'little foot'. I'm humbled to have the opportunity to race and test myself alongside so many incredible athletes this coming August!"

Jessica Tuomela ( Sault Ste. Marie, ON) is making her return to the Paralympic Games after a 13-year absence. Tuomela, 37, was on Canada's Para swimming team at the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and Beijing 2008 Games. She swam to a silver medal at the Sydney 2000 Games. After a hiatus from sport, Tuomela returned to international competition nine years later - this time, in the sport of Para triathlon. She will be racing in the women's visually impaired category (PTVI) with guide Marianne Hogan ( Montreal, QC), 31, who will be competing in the Paralympic Games for the first time. The pair have been racing together since 2019 where they enjoyed a breakthrough season winning the Tokyo Para World Cup event weeks before celebrating a bronze medal at the World Championships.

"Going to the Paralympics once is pretty incredible in and of itself. It's something that most people don't have the opportunity to do. Going for a fourth time and now in a different sport is quite surreal," said Tuomela. "Representing Canada is an absolute privilege, not a right. I am very excited to step onto the international stage again wearing the maple leaf."

Canada's Para triathlon team recently made a triumphant return to international competition in their first race in more than a year following the cancellation of races due to COVID-19. Daniel ran away with the gold medal, Frenette battled to the bronze, while Tuomela and Hogan also captured a bronze at a World Cup event in A Coruna, Spain.

The Para triathlon races in Tokyo will take place August 28 and 29. On tap on the first day will be Tuomela and Hogan, while Daniel and Frenette will compete on day two.

"This is an exceptionally talented and resilient group of athletes who have never wavered in their focus of not only qualifying to represent Canada at the Paralympics, but to go to Tokyo and deliver podium results," said Carolyn Murray, a 2008 Olympian who has led the development of Canada's Para triathlon program since 2014. "This group of athletes is ready to represent their country proudly with inspirational performances, be true role models, and share in the successes of all Team Canada athletes and coaches this August."

Para triathlon will be making its second appearance on the Paralympic schedule in Tokyo, having been added to the program in 2016. Athletes race in three disciplines: swimming ( 750m), cycling (20km), and running (5km) and compete in either visually impaired, standing, or wheelchair categories based on their classification.

"I am so pleased to send a very warm welcome to Team Canada to our wonderful Para triathletes Stefan, Kamylle, Jessica, and Marianne," said Stephanie Dixon, chef de mission, Tokyo 2020 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Para triathlon is still such an exciting new Paralympic sport in only its second Games, and it's been incredible to witness the success of these great athletes over the past few years as the sport continues to grow. It will be a thrill to cheer each of them on in Tokyo!"

TOKYO 2020 PARALYMPIC GAMES PARA TRIATHLON TEAM: Stefan Daniel - PTS5 - Calgary, AB Kamylle Frenette - PTS5 - Dieppe, NB Marianne Hogan - Guide for Jessica Tuomela - Montreal, QC Jessica Tuomela - PTVI - Sault Ste. Marie, ON

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021 in Japan. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 130 athletes, and audiences across the country will be able to follow all the action live through coverage from the Canadian Paralympic Media Consortium, including broadcast partners CBC/Radio-Canada, AMI, and Sportsnet, and digital partners Twitter, Facebook, and MXZN.

