Canadian Museum Of History Statement On The Passing Of Fredrik S. Eaton, O.C., O.Ont.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Museum of History was saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Fredrik S. Eaton, former Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Mr. Eaton was a renowned business leader and philanthropist in Canada. He was appointed to the Museum's Board of Trustees in 2006, and served as Chair from 2007 to 2011. Throughout that period, the Canadian Museum of History and its sister institution, the Canadian War Museum, benefitted greatly from his strong leadership and invaluable guidance.

Mr. Eaton and his family generously supported the Museums in many ways, including a $2 million donation for the development of the Museum of History's signature exhibition, the Canadian History Hall, in 2016. In recognition of this generous gift, the second of the three galleries in the Hall is named in honour of the Fredrik Eaton Family. At the time, Mr. Eaton said, "I have always considered the Museum somewhat like Canada's attic: a repository for the 'stuff of history.'"

"While I didn't serve on the Board of the Museum at the same time as Mr. Eaton, I did have the pleasure of knowing him for many years," said Jean Giguère, Interim Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of History. "His contributions to the Museums and the Board were profound and lasting, and he will be remembered not only for his commitment to the causes he believed in, but for his humour, generosity and spirit. On behalf of the Board and staff of the Museum of History and the War Museum, I extend my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Along with the many accomplishments in his remarkable career, Mr. Eaton's lifelong commitment to the arts, culture and philanthropy in Canada will have a lasting impact for generations to come.

The Canadian Museum of History operates the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum and the Virtual Museum of New France. Together, these Museums function as centres for research and public information on the history of Canada. Their principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity. Work of the Canadian Museum of History is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

