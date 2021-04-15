Canadian Museum Of History Expresses Its Condolences On The Passing Of W. Galen Weston

GATINEAU, QC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Canadian entrepreneur and patron of the arts, W.

GATINEAU, QC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Canadian entrepreneur and patron of the arts, W. Galen Weston.

In 2017, as Chairman of The W. Garfield Weston Foundation, W. Galen Weston and his family generously donated $2 million to support the successful completion of the Canadian Museum of History's signature exhibition, the Canadian History Hall. The Hall opened to the public on July 1, 2017 — the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

In recognition of this important contribution, Gallery 3 of the Hall was named The Honourable Hilary M. Weston and W. Galen Weston Gallery. This gallery explores modern Canada, from 1914 to the present — a period that mirrors many of the significant events associated with the Weston family's own history.

"The Weston family's story is very much a Canadian one," said Caroline Dromaguet, Acting President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum. "Like generations of Canadians, they worked hard, made sacrifices, and helped build a country known for its diversity, peace and prosperity. We are saddened to hear of Mr. Weston's passing. His legacy will be remembered by the millions of visitors to our Museum."

The Canadian History Hall presents Canada's story through the diverse experiences and perspectives of the real people who lived it. This signature exhibition illuminates the enduring legacy of Canada's past — a legacy that is alive, relevant and continually unfolding.

The Canadian Museum of History operates the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum and the Virtual Museum of New France. Together, these Museums function as centres for research and public information on the history of Canada. Their principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity. Work of the Canadian Museum of History is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

