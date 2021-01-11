Canadian Company GSH Antimicrobial Offers Long-Term Self-Sanitation Solution For High-Touch Surface

The retrofittable antimicrobial covers for high-touch surfaces are a safe and cost-effective solution that protect 24/7 for 10+ years

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Company GSH Antimicrobial has created an innovative technology that provides a one-time application process solution for self-sanitation on high-touch surfaces in both a safe and cost-effective way. The made in Canada solution will change the way businesses and public services protect their customers, diners and visitors from germs spread through high-touch surfaces like door handles and shopping carts.

"At Ruth's Chris Steak House, we are dedicated to ensuring our restaurants remain a safe and comfortable place for guests to enjoy take-out and food delivery. We eagerly await the day when we can welcome guests back inside our dining rooms," says Sara Wilde, Vice President of Marketing and Promotions at Ruth's Chris Steak House. "In the meantime, we are making enhancements to our dining experience, take-out and curbside pickup and the safety protocols that coincided with them. We have ensured surfaces are cleaned frequently and have gone above and beyond all government health and safety guidelines. GSH Antimicrobial has provided us with additional security and support through this challenging time by adding an extra layer of protection, specifically with those high-touch surfaces, like door handles, on top of our existing measures."

How GSH Antimicrobial WorksThe COVID-19 pandemic has made the public sensitive to the dangers of harmful microbes transmitted through high-touch surfaces like door handles, shopping carts and counters. GSH Antimicrobial's patented roll coating process fits a steel material equipped with AgION on these high-touch surfaces. AgION uses silver ions to deactivate harmful microorganisms. Once deactivated, they cannot spread and cause disease. Antimicrobial surfaces can simultaneously work on multiple levels, controlling viruses, bacteria, mold & mildew. The AgION process is not new, but the applications are. These surface coatings can be applied to high-touch areas in public spaces, buildings, schools, and hospitals, hotels and restaurants.

Why GSH Antimicrobial?In the last few months, we have seen an increase in the level of innovation in interventions to prevent the spread of viruses and other germs in public spaces. Companies have developed sprays, coatings, and adhesives. However, these solutions are temporary and businesses need to pay to have them reapplied every few months.

GSH is a long-term solution, killing germs and deactivating harmful microbes to contain the spread of infectious diseases for more than 10 years. GSH makes it possible to have non-toxic, eco-friendly, and hygienic standards in all public and private spaces.

Having a solution like this revolutionizes the possibilities related to easing lockdown measures to facilitate economic activities. These surfaces can be implemented in areas like schools where children cannot be as conscientious about their choices and hygiene standards.

With an install time of less than one minute, and at a budget-friendly cost, GSH Antimicrobial is a solution that will work across various sectors.

About GSHGSH has been an industry leader for over 30 years, with offices and factories around the world, dedicated to providing architects, developers, engineers and contractors with custom-made and standard products that are tailored to every specification. GSH strategically uses global resources to create hardware of unprecedented quality while maintaining excellent customer care and service.

SOURCE GSH Antimicrobial