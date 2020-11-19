Canadian Company BrainBox AI Recognized By TIME As A Best Invention Of 2020

Revolutionary Artificial Intelligence Technology for Commercial Real Estate Continues to Draw Attention

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - BrainBox AI, a leader and pioneer in autonomous building technology, today was recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2020. BrainBox AI utilizes self-adapting artificial intelligence to proactively optimize the energy consumption of one of the largest climate change contributors: Buildings.

BrainBox AI offers a unique technology combining deep learning, cloud-based computing and autonomous decision making to support a 24/7 self-operating building. BrainBox AI's solution enables the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) system in a building to operate autonomously, in real-time, generating up to a 25% reduction in total energy costs, a 20-40% reduction in carbon footprint and a 60% increase in occupant comfort.

Each year, TIME seeks out the top 100 products, software and services that solve for some of society's greatest issues. For the first time, this year TIME introduced an artificial intelligence category, showcasing breakthrough technologies that are changing the world. The annual list is a compilation of the inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun. Past inventions featured include the Apple Airpods Pro and the Sonos Beam speaker. This year, BrainBox AI was the sole building technology recognized for its positive impact on climate change.

BrainBox AI is designed to deliver significant savings and dramatically reduce carbon emissions. HVAC systems account for 45% of total energy usage in commercial buildings. Inefficient and poorly designed systems are costly to manage, often ineffective at maintaining comfort levels and major producers of greenhouse gases. Now, commercial real estate operators can move from reactive to pre-emptive operations management of their buildings.

"We are thrilled to be included in TIME's prestigious list of the world's most innovative inventions of 2020. At BrainBox AI, we've made it our mission to deliver a top-of-the-line artificial intelligence solution that focuses on dramatically improving energy consumption in the real estate sector, while impactfully shifting the course of global climate change. Our vision to 'save the planet with AI' continues to drive us every day and this recognition is a true validation of the game-changing nature of our product and the global reach it has," said Jean-Simon Venne, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at BrainBox AI.

Since its launch in May 2019, BrainBox AI has already teamed up with over 30 partners across the world and is now managing over 40 million square feet of commercial real estate across 5 continents. In October, BrainBox AI announced a partnership with AMP Capital Real Estate, with BrainBox AI being installed in the global investment manager's entire real estate portfolio within the next 6 months. This represents over 40 buildings and 14,000,000 sq. ft. of commercial real estate located in Australia and New Zealand. BrainBox AI's recent launch in Europe also includes an additional 13 buildings, representing over 1,700,000 sq. ft. of commercial real estate, with rapid expansion planned over the course of the next few months.

To learn more about BrainBox AI's technology, visit our website.

About BrainBox AI

Combining the leadership of Sam Ramadori, President, and the expertise of Jean-Simon Venne, CTO and Co-Founder, BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 70 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.

BrainBox AI is one of TIME' s Best Inventions of 2020 and works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS) and McGill University. Learn more about BrainBox AI.

SOURCE BrainBox AI