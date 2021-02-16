Canadian Chamber Of Commerce Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Hon. Perrin Beatty, President and CEO, Mario Thériault, Chair, Karl Tabbakh, Vice Chair, Phil Noble, Immediate Past Chair, Canadian Chamber of Commerce, along with members of their team joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, TMX Group, to celebrate the kick-off of the Canadian Chamber's annual Canada 360° Economic Summit and open the market.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is the largest business association in Canada and it helps build the businesses that support our families, our communities and our country. Its Canada 360° Economic Summit, taking place virtually on February 17, is themed around a business-led recovery and will convene some of the brightest minds in the Canadian business community to generate the innovative ideas needed to position Canada for a sustainable economic recovery from COVID-19.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

