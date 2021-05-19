Canadian Apparel And Home Goods Brand, Consumer Commodity, Launches NFT Product With Fashion Icon Nick Wooster
Fashion icon, Nick Wooster, has officially dropped his first ever NFT in collaboration with Consumer Commodity, a Vancouver based consumer goods brand focused on apparel, personal care, and household essentials. Consumer Commodity aims to be at the forefront of consumer goods and blockchain / NFT. Their Nick Wooster NFT is a bold deep dive into the digital trading space to build community hype around their new product / brand launch.
VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Commodity's Nick Wooster NFT debuts the menswear fashion icon wearing Consumer Commodity apparel in the form of a digital motion art piece. There are 4 tiers to the Nick Wooster collectible NFT's, with a limited number available of each across Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Colour. They are available on RARIBLE as of May 19th. As only a limited number of Nick Wooster NFT's will be created, there's added value to the rarity of these collectibles while creating a totally unique brand experience.
While NFTs are still speculative in nature, there is added value for Consumer Commodity & Nick Wooster with this new approach. Being able to authenticate ownership of a digital art collectible will create a lasting piece of the brand that will live on the blockchain. There verifiable uniqueness of the Nick Wooster x CON-C NFT's also deepen the commemoration of their apparel/ products and reputable designer, London Alexander.
Consumer Commodity is offering 20% off all sweatsuit pieces (the same as Nick Wooster appears in via NFT) on their online shop, CON-C.
Nick Wooster x CON-C NFT will be available: May 19th 9:00 AM EST on Rarible.
Dates to note for media purpose: May 12th-16th: Nick Wooster NFT Teasers x 4 to be released May 17th & 18th: Nick Wooster NFT Images (Stills) x 4 to be released May 19th: Nick Wooster NFT GIF to be released
CON-C Press+Media Contact:Emily media@consumercommodity.com
