Canada Takes Action To Protect Important Western Chorus Frog Habitat In Longueuil, Quebec

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The protection of species at risk is an essential part of addressing biodiversity loss and mitigating the harms caused by a changing climate.

The Government of Canada recognizes that urgent action is needed to help the recovery of the Western Chorus Frog, a species at risk listed under the Species at Risk Act. Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, announced that the Government of Canada is issuing an Emergency Order in Longueuil, Quebec, to protect habitat of critical importance to the species. This Emergency Order, effective immediately, will help protect and recover the species by addressing the threat of habitat destruction.

The Emergency Order follows a threat assessment by Environment and Climate Change Canada based on the best available information, including the most recent science and all data and documentation provided by the Government of Quebec, the City of Longueuil, and non-governmental organizations.

The protection of this particular Western Chorus Frog population in Longueuil is important to the species' overall survival and recovery; the Longueuil population is the third-largest in Quebec in terms of the area it occupies, and its loss due to habitat destruction would have a dire impact on the overall health of the species and the region's biodiversity.

The Government of Canada is committed to acting on sound science and all available information when it makes decisions, and works in close consultation with affected parties.

It is critical that we all continue to work together to protect and recover species at risk and conserve nature. We will continue to work closely with the Province of Quebec, the City of Longueuil, landowners and stakeholders on this important issue.

"It is of vital importance that we work together to protect and recover species at risk and conserve nature. Today we are taking action to protect the Western Chorus Frog and its habitat to ensure its long-term survival and protect biodiversity. The science is clear - the protection of this particular population is important to the species' overall survival and recovery. We will continue to work closely with the Government of Quebec and the City of Longueuil on this important issue."- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

The Western Chorus Frog's Great Lakes-St. Lawrence-Canadian Shield population has been listed as threatened under the federal Species at Risk Act since 2010.

since 2010. The main threat facing the Western Chorus Frog is habitat loss, mainly due to urban development.

Current estimates suggest up to 90 percent of the species' habitat has been lost in recent decades.

In 2016, the Government of Canada issued an emergency order protecting a Western Chorus Frog population threatened by housing developments in nearby La Prairie, Quebec .

