Canada Supports The Nation Rebuilding Efforts Of Indigenous Groups In Manitoba To Advance Self-determination And Reconciliation

WINNIPEG, MB, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is rebuilding the nation-to-nation, Inuit-Crown and government-to-government relationship with Indigenous peoples through supporting the right to self-determination. A key part of this work is through the Nation Rebuilding Program.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that Canada has provided over $3.8 million this fiscal year to seven Indigenous groups in Manitoba through the Nation Rebuilding Program. Minister Vandal met virtually with Treaty Five Adhesions Org (TFAO) to learn more about the work being undertaken in their Treaty area and their unique priorities and needs including continued engagement.

In Budget 2018, the Government invested $100 million over five years to support Indigenous groups' efforts to rebuild their governance structures and reconstitute their nations.

Over the past three years, since the Budget 2018 announcement, Indigenous communities and groups in Manitoba have received approximately $8.2 million in funding through the Nation Rebuilding Program.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with Indigenous peoples in Manitoba on advancing reconciliation and supporting their right to self-determination.

"The Nation Rebuilding funding is part of the Government of Canada's support for Indigenous groups seeking to rebuild their Treaty area in a way that meets their unique priorities and needs. It also demonstrates our commitment to transformative change and building a renewed nation-to-nation relationship."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.Minister of Northern Affairs

"This program helps the forty First Nations under Treaty 5 to work towards governance systems, structures and operations that meets their needs. To achieve a nation to nation relationship with Canada, reconciliation and decolonization are key factors in the process."

Chief Clarence Easter - Chemawawin Cree NationChief Sheldon Kent - Black River First NationChief Rene Chaboyer - Cumberland House Cree Nation Don Lathlin - Swampy Cree Tribal Council

The Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (1996) recommended that Indigenous groups should begin to reconstitute themselves as nations.

Supporting Indigenous groups rebuilding their nations is also an objective outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Under the Nation Rebuilding Program, $100 million in funding has been made available for five years, starting in 2018-19, to support Indigenous groups of the same nation in coming together to build capacity at the nation level.

in funding has been made available for five years, starting in 2018-19, to support Indigenous groups of the same nation in coming together to build capacity at the nation level. The seven Indigenous groups in Manitoba who will receive Nation Rebuilding funding for 2020-21 are: Chemawawin Cree Nation, First Nations in Treaty 2 Territory, Island Lake Tribal Council, Mamow Katoskatamuk Aski Alliance, Southern Chiefs Organization Inc., Treaty Five Adhesions Organization and Treaty One.

