Canada's Walk Of Fame Names Singer-Songwriter Angel Baribeau Of Quebec The Grand Prize Recipient Of Its RBC Emerging Musician Program

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The 9 th Annual Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program today adds five new recipients to its class of 2021. A sought-after program that supports aspiring Canadian musical artists, this year's entries raise the bar with a stunning range of submissions that span the spectrum of diversity across Canada from every province and two territories. Chosen by a selection committee of music industry experts, the recipients will share the prize and the program benefits valued at more than $100,000.

CANADA'S WALK OF FAME NAMES SINGER-SONGWRITER ANGEL BARIBEAU OF QUEBEC THE GRAND PRIZE RECIPIENT

This year's Grand Prize winner is Montreal-based singer-songwriter Angel Baribeau, whose messages and representation within their debut EP, For Those I Love(d), continue to resonate with 200,000+ streams across various platforms.

The 9th annual Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program recipients are:

Grand Prize Winner: Angel Baribeau of Mistissini, QC Second Prize Winners:YASSiN & Sean Terrio of Oakville, ON Finalist (Third Prize): Boogey the Beat of Winnipeg, MB Finalist (Third Prize): GRAE of Toronto, ON Finalist (Third Prize): Madison Olds of Vancouver, BC

Editor's note: Click HERE to download images and bios of all recipients.

Originally from the Cree community of Mistissini, Quebec, Baribeau is a queer, non-binary Indigenous singer-songwriter whose single "Love Is Up The River" from their debut EP garnered more than 20,000+ streams on Spotify, while "Wish We Were Older" charted #1 on the Indigenous Music Countdown and was featured on CBC North & APTN National News. The official music video also picked up a "Best Music Video" at the Toronto Indie Shorts Film Festival 2021. Most recently, Baribeau received the Young Canadian Songwriters Award 2021 presented by SOCAN Foundation.

As the Grand Prize winner, Baribeau will receive a cash prize of $20,000, performance opportunities at Canada's Walk of Fame events, and private studio recording time at the renowned Metalworks Studios. A cash prize of $6,000 goes to Oakville based performers YASSiN & Sean Terrio for Second Prize, and the three Finalists will receive cash prizes of $4,000 each. All winners will receive virtual mentorship with Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee Sarah McLachlan, showcase opportunities at Festival du Voyageur and Canadian Music Week and more.

